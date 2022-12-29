World

Russia launches major missile barrage, Kyiv and Lviv hit

Russian tanks, which were destroyed in battles with the Ukrainian army, stand in Mykhailivskyi Square, Kyiv, on 15 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Roman Pilipey)
By Bloomberg
29 Dec 2022
Russia has launched another large-scale missile barrage against Ukraine, with major cities including the capital Kyiv and Lviv in the west near Poland coming under attack, according to officials and witnesses.

Ukraine’s Air Force command said on Facebook that Russia had fired cruise missiles from ships and strategic bombers, and officials reported missiles incoming across the country, including in Kharkiv in the east, Odesa in the south and Sumy to the north. Russia had launched more than 120 rockets in the latest assault, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a tweet.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, ruled out talks with Ukraine to end the war. The Kremlin won’t discuss demands that it withdraw from occupied lands and pay reparations, Lavrov said in an interview with state-run news service RIA Novosti. Ukraine should cede sovereignty over territories annexed by Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the 24 February invasion, he said this week.

On the ground

Overnight, Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in Kharkiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook, adding that 11 of 13 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down by Ukrainian troops. 

Read in Daily Maverick: “Zelensky sees gains on Russia in the east; Austria warns of blackout threat to Europe

Several buildings, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in an attack on the Zaporizhzhia suburbs, Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor, said on Telegram. Three Russian missile carriers are now on combat duty in the Black Sea, according to the Ukrainian southern command.

Residential buildings struck in Kyiv

Debris from downed missiles damaged two residential buildings in eastern Kyiv, as well as an industrial compound and playground in the centre, the city’s military administration said on Telegram.

Two people were rescued from a residential building and treated for injuries, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, who warned that the city may experience problems with power supply and urged residents to charge their phones and stock up on water.

JPMorgan to extend refugee programme

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Warsaw office is planning to extend a work and training programme for Ukrainian refugees for another year after hiring about 50 this summer.

The Wall Street firm expects to recruit a similar number – depending on the war situation – into its 1,200-person Warsaw office, following positive feedback from employees, Paul Brazier, a managing director in the Warsaw office, said.

French minister visits Kyiv

Sebastien Lecornu, France’s minister of armed forces, met Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss additional military support and strengthening Ukraine’s air defences. DM/Bloomberg

