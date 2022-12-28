Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

KFC closes some South African outlets owing to persistent rolling blackouts

KFC closes some South African outlets owing to persistent rolling blackouts
Complete darkness on Vilakazi Street in Soweto during Stage 6 rolling blackouts in September 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Bloomberg
28 Dec 2022
0

KFC is temporarily closing some of its fried-chicken outlets in South Africa due to power cuts imposed by Eskom.

The Yum! Brands chain made the decision after the number of blackout days passed 200 this year – a record. Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s electricity and has implemented nationwide power cuts to prevent the grid from total collapse.

The government has awarded bailouts to the highly indebted utility and has said it will take over as much as two-thirds of its nearly R400-billion debt.

KFC, which has about 750 restaurants in South Africa, is not the first major company to say power cuts are a hindrance to productivity in the country.

Read in Daily Maverick: “After the Bell: The problem with Eskom is that it’s not just Eskom

MTN and Vodacom, the two biggest mobile phone companies, have also cited blackouts as a disruptor of business operations and a source of additional costs, due to the need for back-up equipment such as batteries and generators.

Yum!, based in Louisville, Kentucky, owns and franchises more than 25,000 KFC outlets worldwide. The company’s other brands include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. DM/Bloomberg

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Zelensky, the Jewish lawyer-turned-comic-turned-actual president who pulled off a military miracle
People of the Year

Zelensky, the Jewish lawyer-turned-comic-turned-actual president who pulled off a military miracle
Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations
Business Maverick

Takealot takes action after allegations of price-gouging for portable power stations
Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
Maverick Life

Nkandlarnia retreats, Paul of the Mashatileites returns, ‘The SA Show’ is gearing up for its most exciting season yet
ANC’s electoral committee to probe complaint that its national conference was marred by vote-buying
Maverick News

ANC’s electoral committee to probe complaint that its national conference was marred by vote-buying

TOP READS IN SECTION

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Damage and waste – the fallout from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s real life and fantasy
People of the Year

Damage and waste – the fallout from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s real life and fantasy
ANC’s electoral committee to probe complaint that its national conference was marred by vote-buying
Maverick News

ANC’s electoral committee to probe complaint that its national conference was marred by vote-buying
A champion of justice – for Andrea Johnson, it’s all about an intense belief in right and wrong
People of the Year

A champion of justice – for Andrea Johnson, it’s all about an intense belief in right and wrong
Ramaphosa pushes to interdict Zuma to counter brazen private prosecution ‘legal’ bid
Maverick News

Ramaphosa pushes to interdict Zuma to counter brazen private prosecution ‘legal’ bid

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.