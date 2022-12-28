POWER CRISIS
KFC closes some South African outlets owing to persistent rolling blackouts
KFC is temporarily closing some of its fried-chicken outlets in South Africa due to power cuts imposed by Eskom.
The Yum! Brands chain made the decision after the number of blackout days passed 200 this year – a record. Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s electricity and has implemented nationwide power cuts to prevent the grid from total collapse.
We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.
We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO
— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022
The government has awarded bailouts to the highly indebted utility and has said it will take over as much as two-thirds of its nearly R400-billion debt.
KFC, which has about 750 restaurants in South Africa, is not the first major company to say power cuts are a hindrance to productivity in the country.
Read in Daily Maverick: “After the Bell: The problem with Eskom is that it’s not just Eskom”
MTN and Vodacom, the two biggest mobile phone companies, have also cited blackouts as a disruptor of business operations and a source of additional costs, due to the need for back-up equipment such as batteries and generators.
Yum!, based in Louisville, Kentucky, owns and franchises more than 25,000 KFC outlets worldwide. The company’s other brands include Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. DM/Bloomberg
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet