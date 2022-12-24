A water tanker damaged by the blast from a gas tanker that exploded on Saturday morning, 24 December 2022, leaving 10 dead and scores injured. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The gas tanker, which had been travelling from the Free State, sustained damage when passing under a low bridge. The vehicle’s release valve caught on the bridge and a fire started, say Ekurhuleni Emergency Services.

The accident scene had drawn in spectators and the Boksburg Fire Department had arrived on scene and started to extinguish the fire when an explosion caused the bridge to collapse.

The blast has resulted in 10 confirmed fatalities, 26 serious injuries, the destruction of two vehicles and a fire engine, as well as damage to three nearby houses and the hospital, which is only 100m away from the site of the explosion, say Ekurhuleni Emergency Services reports.

“The impact of the explosion affected houses and buildings within an estimated 500 metres of the scene,” says a statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Various residents, including some from as far as 4 kilometres away from the site of the explosion, posted on social media that they had initially thought the explosion had been an earthquake due to the shockwave and thunderous sound.

“The horrific tanker explosion outside OR Tambo Memorial Hospital this morning tragically resulted in loss of life, multiple injuries with various degrees of burns, damage to the Emergency Department at the hospital, destruction of a low-lying bridge, railway lines and multiple homes in the surroundings,” said Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.

“Many onlookers watching the initial accident became victims when the tanker exploded without warning,” said Sooliman.

Multiple firefighters were also injured in containing the explosion.

Emergency Response

“This is probably the worst scene ever,” said Madelaine Muller, a Ward Councillor in Ekurhuleni.

The South African Police Service has taken over the scene and residents should refrain from visiting the area for the time being, said Muller.

“Disaster and emergency medical services personnel are on site and have been assisting patients who sustained various degrees of burn wounds and lacerations due to flying debris,” said the statement issued by the Gauteng Department of Health.

Thirty-seven people, including 24 patients and 13 OR Tambo Memorial Hospital staffers, have sustained severe burns and have been diverted to neighbouring hospitals, including Bertha Gxowa, Far East Rand and LenMed. Three critical patients were airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, said the statement.

“Although the City has been quick in its response to assist the victims affected by the disaster, residents are urged to assist with any form of aid to help the families who have lost their homes and belongings during the explosion,” said Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, the Democratic Alliance Deputy Chief Whip in Ekurhuleni.

“Burn dressings, antibiotics for when sepsis sets in, analgesia, anaesthetics, pain delivery pumps, cleaning agents, special nutritional feeds, nasogastric pumps and related consumables are being feverishly tracked and purchased by Gift of the Givers specialist teams to augment supplies at the various public hospitals where the injured have been transported to,” said Sooliman.

Gift of the Givers is also providing non-medical support for the firefighters, healthcare workers, victims and family members on site in the form of bottled water, energy drinks, energy bars, biscuits, chocolates and fruit.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences,” said Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. “We wish we can explain what happened, but it is extremely difficult and we have to rely now on those … assigned [to] pulling out the facts.” DM