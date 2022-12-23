The Twitter logo is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 19: St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery is seen on October 19, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Recent Russian attacks around Kyiv and across Ukraine have targeted power plants, killing civilians and employees of the key infrastructure. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images) Musician Kanye West. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Ukrainian military carry a casket on October 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

Which government building and National Key Point was set alight on 2 January 2022?

National Assembly

What is the name of Markus Jooste’s family trust?

Silver Oak Trust

True or False? Polish national Janusz Waluś, who infamously murdered the General-Secretary of the South African Communist Party Chris Hani in 1995, was granted parole in November 2022.

True

How did Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation allegedly launder money?

Through cash-in-transit companies

The cash found in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s couch at his Phala Phala lodge was from a transaction for ……… he claims to have done with a Sudanese businessman.

Buffaloes

Former National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole claims …………. that was a key player in the alleged R45-million ANC ‘Nasrec Grabber’ vote-buying procurement scandal.

Fikile Mbalula

Who was elected as the deputy president of the ANC at the party’s national conference in December?

Paul Mashatile

Which soccer team DID NOT make it into the 2022 World Cup quarter finals?

Spain

Who is the Springbok rugby wing who was absent without leave for three weeks?

Sbu Nkosi

Which controversial billionaire businessman bought the social media giant Twitter for $44-billion?

Elon Musk

Which South African vocal artist did Daily Maverick’s Our Burning Planet team up with to record Eve of Destruction, our climate change awareness song?

Anneli Kamfer

Which popular American rapper was widely condemned for praising Adolf Hitler, denying the Holocaust, and identifying as a Nazi?

Ye

Which bird was named South Africa’s 2022 bird of the year by BirdLife South Africa?

The Cape Gannett

Which island state halted entry to all aircraft from South Africa in June due to a dispute over 73.5 kilograms of smuggled gold?

Madagascar

Where in South Africa will a Formula E race take place for the first time in 2023?

Cape Town Atlantic Seaboard

Johnson & Johnson will stop selling this product in 2023 following accusations that it causes cancer.

Baby powder

What is the name of the tavern in Scenery Park, East London where 21 young people died under mysterious conditions in June?

Enyobeni Tavern

What is the name of the Ukrainian president, who has led the country’s war efforts against Russia?

Volodymyr Zelensky

Which controversial advocate has been representing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her Section 194 impeachment inquiry?

Dali Mpofu

True or False? President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa in March 2022.

True