Defend Truth

CALLING ALL NEWS JUNKIES

From Phala Phala to the war in Ukraine – Test your knowledge with the ultimate 2022 news quiz

From Phala Phala to the war in Ukraine – Test your knowledge with the ultimate 2022 news quiz
Parliament in Cape Town continues to burn on 3 January 2022. The damage has not been repaired, although money has been made available, and much of MPs’ work continues to be done in virtual settings. Photo: ER Lombard/Gallo Images
By Daily Maverick
23 Dec 2022
1

It took significant willpower to keep up with the madness that was the news in 2022. How well did you manage? Test your knowledge and tell us how you did.

 

Tell us how you did in the comments section below.

Don’t see the quiz on this page? Click here.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 1

Top Reads This Hour

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
South Africa

Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities
Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Maverick News

Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
South Africa

Karpowership's environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs
Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
Maverick News

Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Maverick News

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction

TOP READS IN SECTION

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Maverick News

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Maverick News

Hazim Mustafa on scandal that rocked SA – ‘I just went there and I bought… buffaloes from the farm’
Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
Maverick News

Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Stay off Biscuit's naughty list this festive season, become a Maverick Insider

If you appreciate Daily Maverick and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

For just R75 per month (that's only R2.76 a day) you can help ensure that we will never put up a paywall — because the truth shouldn’t be a luxury item.

Sign Up Today
Biscuit Christmas
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.