Just when we thought we were over the worst of Covid-19, 2022 arrived with a left hook and an uppercut, almost knocking us out for the count.

What a year this has been. On its second day, Tweede Nuwe Jaar, Parliament was set on fire by an arsonist, destroying the new National Assembly building, offices and the gymnasium in the old National Assembly. That inferno was a poignant statement replete with foreboding of things to come that would torch the edifice of our democracy.

Phew, but here we are, alive and kicking, falling over our feet in the depths of Stage 6 darkness. Mightily relieved that the ANC’s end-of-year sabre-rattling sideshow is over, so that maybe, just maybe, we can have a restful break, recharge our batteries and gear up for what seems to be another pretty challenging New Year.

It’s a bit of out with the old and in with the new in this year’s special bumper edition of DM168. We have our fabulous satirist Malibongwe Tyilo, thought leaders Mark Heywood, Judith February, Tim Cohen and Natale Labia looking at the past and gazing into the crystal ball of the future. We also have a stunning free Zapiro 2023 calendar that will have you giggling through every month of the New Year.

We provide you with reflections on the year and take deep dives into what 2023 holds for us in politics, pandemics, business, investment, personal finance, property, social media, technology, health and wellness, sport, arts and culture, and more.

Look out for acerbic DM associate editor Marianne Thamm’s wild word ride through the highs and lows of 2022, ending with our Phala Phala President winning the battle to stay in charge of the ANC.

The other Marianne in our writing squad, associate editor Marianne Merten, gives you an in-depth analysis on what the President’s win means for the party he has been entrusted to lead into the 2024 elections, and what his win means for us South Africans.

We have some pretty inspiring stories about a bunch of incredible ordinary South African citizens who are doing some amazing work to keep our country going while the politicians fiddle – they are out there, cleaning our environment, educating children, finding cures and fighting crime, unlike the many incompetent and, let’s face it, corrupt cadres our President leads in his party.

Those of you who voted for our annual People of the Year 2022 (we counted 13,000 of you in total), are in for a treat as you will find exactly who won the various categories in our 16-page People of the Year supplement.

We also have four pages of festive entertainment with a giant family fun quiz and enough crosswords, sudokus and word wizard targets to keep you diverted on those long, lazy days on the couch, bed, beach towel or forest hammock. Not to be missed for those of you with busy children or grandchildren is a special eight-page Maverickids section, which is packed with fun facts, things to do and places to go, stories and creative activities to keep little hands busy.

I would like to thank all of you who have put up with my meandering mind in this weekly newsletter. A special shout-out to those DM Insiders who read the e-edition of our paper or took up a subscription to have the paper delivered to your door. I am aware there were frustrating teething problems with papers not arriving, but thanks for hanging in there with us until your paper eventually did land on your doorstep.

For those of you loyal DM168 readers who have been with us since the beginning of this adventure when we were a free broadsheet available to Smart Shoppers at Pick n Pay and who generously stuck with us when the lack of advertising revenue forced us to cover our salaries, print and distribution costs with a R25 cover price, we are forever grateful for your support.

We would not exist without the support of you, our loyal readers. And hey, companies and advertisers who need us to keep on doing what we do, writing, analysing and keeping a beady eye on all those in power, the best way to show your support is to buy an advert, take up a sponsorship or buy bulk subscriptions for your clients who like to stay informed. Make that a New Year’s resolution.

This is our last edition of the year and will be on the shelf in retail stores from 23 December to 20 January 2023. Please spread the news and encourage your friends and families to support our journalism by buying a copy at your local store or by becoming an Insider to get a subscription delivered to your door (together with an e-edition) in the New Year. If your friendly retail store peeps have packed away our papers after 25 December, please be a DM168 ambassador and show them the dates and ask them to put the papers back on the shelves for others to buy.

Thank you once again for reading our journalism. I wish all of you a blessed Christmas and a peaceful New Year. For those of you who do not celebrate Christmas, have a restful break with family and friends or if you prefer solitude, I hope you find the space for yourself you deserve.

Please take the time to write to me over the next few weeks so that the first letters page of our first edition of 2023 on 21 January will be jam-packed with your unique views and anecdotes. Email me pictures you’d like to share and I will publish them if they are of a high enough quality. You can email me at [email protected]

