“We were left completely with nothing and we are smelling a rat that there is a sort of corruption that has taken place … This also happened about a decade ago when we had policemen knocking on our doors and forcing us out of the building. History repeated itself on Saturday in the presence of the Johannesburg metropolitan police department.”

These were the words of Lazarus Chinhara, one of the evicted longtime occupants of Joburg’s “building of darkness”, so named because it was without electricity.

Chinhara said Saturday’s evictions were carried out by the anti-foreigner group Operation Dudula.

“These people knew we would have groceries, clothes, money and a few valuables to send home since it’s the festive season … When they evicted us and attacked us while sleeping in the park, our stuff was left unattended and they could take everything. The activity was also planned for a time when many human rights organisations and individuals who usually help us have gone on holiday,” said Chinhara

Many of the former occupants of this derelict building told Maverick Citizen that life after the eviction is tough.

According to Furisai Chutupa, their struggles include not having identification documents or legal and affordable accommodation, and not having food, clothes, blankets or essentials of any kind.

“They also stole my stock … the sweets and biscuits I sell on the streets as a means to survive. Now I have no way of generating an income … We suspect this group has mobilised building owners in the inner city not to accommodate us,” said Chutupa.

Almost 40 people are being temporarily accommodated for the next two weeks in seven rooms that cost R1,700 each. Five or six adults and children sleep in each room.

Going home not an option

“I can say I would rather go home, but I have no bus fare and there is nothing in Zimbabwe. It’s more like I’m going back to be a burden on our already struggling families who have also been dependent on us,” said Margaret Maushe.

Mental toll

“Every time I close my eyes, I have flashbacks, so I have been awake. At this point, I’m tired but I can’t sleep. My body is sore from the sjambok beatings we got from that Dudula group. I am not able to go to work on a hungry stomach … and I am smelly because we haven’t been able to bathe.

“I don’t know if we will ever recover from this,” said Tadiwa Dzafunwa.

“We believe the law should take its course in the interests of people’s rights. South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations Human Rights Commission where the rights of people should be respected regardless of where they come from or who they are.”

Rights over nationalities

Joseph Mvero, a social worker with Zimbabwe Isolated Women in South Africa (Ziwisa) – a group that connects women over WhatsApp for help with food, rent and emotional support – told Maverick Citizen that the eviction and subsequent trauma would have a lasting effect.

“Being evicted from your place of residence, on its own, before other factors, is traumatic … Added exposure to harsh weather and criminals puts people more at risk of being vulnerable to diseases and harm,” said Mvero.

“What is worrying is there is a disenchantment with the police as an institution, because most of the people who went and reported the evictions and thefts feel they were not given the help they were expecting.

“The police’s refusal to intervene in the situation added secondary victimisation, and aggravated the victims’ lack of trust and confidence in the force…

“These occupants are under a lot of trauma, but no institution has offered support. The rights of children, women and those living with disabilities have been infringed, and that’s a basis for statutory intervention because these are regarded by law as the most vulnerable groups.”

Mvero said institutions needed to be sensitised to be responsive to rights-related issues and to protect life.

Ziwisa human rights defender Ethel Musonza has, for almost a week, been helping the evictees with food and trying to secure accommodation for them. Musonza also says more needs to be done to bring Operation Dudula to book.

“Under the organisation Ziwisa, we have managed to make food for the displaced community for the first two days of their being evicted. In the last few days, I couldn’t continue supplying the food because my resources have dried up and donations are scarce…

“The occupants need more than food. Most of them lost everything in the eviction, including their identities … they need stable or permanent accommodation, clothes, blankets, pots and more,” said Musonza.

“What happened to them was uncalled for … What makes me very frustrated is that the police station is less than 5 kilometres away…

“There are also surveillance cameras in the park and Joburg metro police officers who do random stops and checks in the surrounding area – why wouldn’t they intervene?

“When some occupants went to report what happened, they were turned away. Does the South African Police Service only serve South African citizens?”

The illegally evicted residents of Joburg’s “building of darkness” can be assisted with donations here:

Afrika Awake

Bank: First National Bank (FNB)

Account Number: 62500240601

Reference: help

Card payment link:

https://www.walletdoc.com/pay/AfrikaAwake?fbclid=IwAR2ywkiFuhSLUiKz8bXVRo6QMMpqnntbw5Ii3YWhL2kRGAg8pJkzcd4HHY8

