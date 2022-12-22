Duane Vermeulen of the Bulls during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Vodacom Bulls and DHL Stormers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 31 October, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Lee Warren, Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The narratives are plenty heading into Friday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Stormers and Bulls. It’s a north-south derby between South Africa’s two most successful unions.

It’s also a replay of last season’s URC final at the same venue.

But the anticipation for Friday’s battle really ignited three weeks ago when Bulls head coach Jake White decided to rest most of his first-choice players for consecutive European Champions Cup fixtures in order to have them fully ready for their clash in Cape Town.

“We’d like to do well in both competitions, but I’m also a realist,” White said about opting to play a less experienced side against Lyon and Exeter Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Stormers’ leader, John Dobson opted for continuity in his squad, sending his best 23 men into battle against Clermont and London Irish.

Dobson has already felt some deflating consequences of his decision. Springboks Herschel Jantjies (rib) and Salmaan Moerat (knee) are both unavailable for selection against the Bulls due to injuries picked up against London Irish.

While scrumhalf, Jantjies will likely only be out for one week, Dobson confirmed that second-row Moerat will be out for up to nine months — possibly missing out on next year’s World Cup.

Despite the differing approaches, both sides’ maiden European Cup expeditions ended with the same result: one loss and one win in their respective European Cup matches.

“It’s also clear what this game means to the Bulls, by the fact that they have rested players [leading up] to this game. You can’t argue with it, because it’s their plan. It’s also important to us. This game could be played for any cup and it would mean so much. That’s a sign that the rivalry is back,” said the Stormers coach.

Blue vs Blue

Dobson has had the edge over White in recent times, claiming three victories in his last three meetings against the old foe up north.

However, Dobson was quick to give credit to the work done by White.

“Another thing is that we were probably on a streak of about four or five in a row that we lost, somewhere close to that. So, in reality, it’s probably five or six to three against Jake White,” he said.

The Stormers will have a new midfield pairing this week with Dan du Plessis slotting in on the inside while 19-year-old Suleiman Hartzenberg will earn his first start in the No 13 jumper.

Springbok utility back Damian Willemse will move from 12 to fullback with Clayton Blommetjies shifting to the bench.

Ruhan Nel has also sustained a niggle against London Irish and misses the clash.

Upfront, Moerat’s injury sees Ben-Jason Dixon slot in the second row while Godlen Masimla replaces Jantjies on the bench as Dobson continues to stick with his policy of continuity.

The Bulls, meanwhile, have rung a host of changes to their playing 23 this week, as expected.

“Jake is brilliant, we all understand the big idea behind player management and creating depth across the various facets of our game,” said Bulls captain Nortje.

“So the break was welcomed — especially for me — now we return feeling fresh having gotten some rest after what has been a hectic couple of months on the field.”

Nortje returns to lead the side at lock forward while there is a new look back row with Marco Van Staden, Cyle Brink, and Elrigh Louw expected to add grunt to the pack.

The Bulls’ backline is star-studded with only inside centre Harold Vorster without a Springbok cap — although he has represented Springboks ‘A’.

Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen make up the half-back pairing while Canan Moodie and Cornal Hendricks are on the wings. Breakout Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse completes the back trio.

While Lionel Mapoe will gear up outside Vorster.

Sharks vs Lions

In the other local URC derby of the weekend, the Sharks clash against the Lions at Kings park right before the Stormers vs Bulls encounter.

The Sharks are coming off a run of three successive victories — one in the URC and two in the European Champions Cup — under the new leadership of Neil Powell.

The Sharks have a new, exciting centre pairing of Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Lukhanyo Am, the latter starting his first match since sustaining an arm injury in September.

The Lions, who sit fifth on the URC log, have not beaten a South African team in over a year in the competition.

“The mental block is there with the South African sides, but it’s not something that will keep us from fighting. We want to be competitive and stay in the race, and the Sharks this weekend is a good opportunity to show what we have prepared for,” said Lions’ forwards coach Albert van den Berg.

The Lions have kept the changes to a minimum with Jordan Hendrikse reclaiming another starting berth over Gianni Lombard in the No 10 jersey. DM

South African URC Fixtures:

Friday:

Sharks vs Lions at Kings Park, Durban (kickoff at 5pm)

Stormers vs Bulls at DHL Stadium, Cape Town (kickoff at 7:15pm)