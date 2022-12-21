Maverick Citizen

COALITION BATTLES

Nelson Mandela Bay left without a mayor after MEC pushes ahead with municipal structure changes

Nelson Mandela Bay left without a mayor after MEC pushes ahead with municipal structure changes
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has once again descended into political instability after the MEC for Cooperative Governance changed the municipal system and left the city without political leadership. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis
21 Dec 2022
0

There is considerable uncertainty around whether Nelson Mandela Bay metro still has its DA mayor, Retief Odendaal. Eastern Cape MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams has promulgated a decision to change the municipality’s structure from an executive system to a collective one, in effect removing Odendaal from his job.

A change in the structure of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, promulgated earlier this month, has in effect removed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) executive mayor, Retief Odendaal, from his position, as there is no apparent interim mechanism created in the law for this type of decision.

Odendaal, with DA support, has now filed an urgent interdict to provisionally suspend the decision by provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams, pending a judicial review of its correctness.

He said on Wednesday that they are not using taxpayers’ money for the legal action.

In papers before the court, Odendaal accused Williams of acting unconstitutionally, irrationally and “with ulterior purpose”. He said Williams pushed the decision through without resolving an intergovernmental dispute declared by the current coalition government. 

He said a judicial review of this decision might take considerable time, and that the metro would need an interim court order to keep the current executive system in place.

The ANC holds 48 seats in the metro’s council, as does the DA. Smaller parties make up the rest of the seats. Under the new system, the ANC, DA, EFF and the Northern Alliance will serve on the executive committee, while smaller parties will sit in council but not in the political leadership body.

At the moment, the Northern Alliance, the Defenders of the People, the African Christian Democratic Party, the Freedom Front Plus, the Good party, the Abantu Integrity Movement, the African Independent Congress and the Pan Africanist Congress all hold leadership positions in the coalition government, along with the DA. 

Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, confirmed that the MEC had received the court papers on 19 December and had filed an intention to oppose. 

The matter has been set down for 30 December.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

While it was not yet possible to obtain Williams’ opposing affidavit, he said earlier this year that he believed the political instability in the metro was not in the best interest of service delivery and its residents.

Williams, a widely respected municipal manager before entering politics, said the new coalition government was very unstable. 

“There is no focus on the delivery of services, but instead on political party interests.” 

He said the coalition remained unregulated as it was nothing more than a “gentlemen’s agreement” and unenforceable. 

Odendaal said in papers before the Gqeberha High Court that concerns about the decision, raised by Williams’ predecessor, Xolile Nqatha, were no longer valid. 

He said the decision to push ahead with the changes was a power grab by the ANC. “An MEC certainly cannot select a type of municipality to suit that MEC’s political party.”

He said a concern was raised that the municipality had become factionalised and politicised during the ANC-led coalition government that originally came into power in November 2021, and that administrators would only respond to certain political figures.

Nqatha had also complained that the ANC’s coalition partners who held positions on the mayoral committee acted like mayors themselves, and that coalition politics had undermined service delivery. 

Odendaal said this reason was opaque and no specific examples were given. 

“For all we know, the MEC could be referring to instances where the administration refused to implement unconstitutional decisions,” he added.

Odendaal said that even before the current coalition government came into power, the council had voted against the MEC’s proposal to change the municipality’s structure. 

He said the current coalition government is successfully addressing the backlog in service delivery and there were no threats to its stability.

He further described in court papers that he had received a letter from Williams wanting to make an appointment at short notice to discuss the issue. However, when Odendaal tried to reschedule the meeting, he did not receive a response. Instead, the decision to change the municipality’s structure was promulgated on 12 December. 

Odendaal added that the decision to change the municipal structure also undermined democracy as voters had not given the DA or the ANC a clear majority at the ballot box. 

He said even if the MEC was correct in his reasoning, he had failed to prove how a structural change would address his concerns. 

“Forcing councillors to work on an executive committee will not magic away their political differences and somehow force them to cooperate … A change in the executive structure will not make the political realities of the metro disappear.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
South Africa

The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
South Africa

It’s boom time in the Western Cape as prospective homeowners stream in from other provinces
US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga
Maverick News

US accuses ex-marine of conspiring with South Africans in Chinese military training saga

TOP READS IN SECTION

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Maverick News

With ANC election done, here's what's next on Ramaphosa's list: The crumbling state, Cabinet reshuffle, 2024 polls
Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
Maverick News

Zuma’s influence on the wane as KZN fails to deliver at ANC conference
After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
South Africa

After the Bell: Ramaphosa, renewal and the vision thing
UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles
Maverick News

UCT Online High School parents angered by ‘arrogant and dismissive’ response to articles

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Stay off Biscuit's naughty list this festive season, become a Maverick Insider

If you appreciate Daily Maverick and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

For just R75 per month (that's only R2.76 a day) you can help ensure that we will never put up a paywall — because the truth shouldn’t be a luxury item.

Sign Up Today
Biscuit Christmas
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.