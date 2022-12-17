Maverick Citizen

Leigh Matthews’ killer is granted a second chance at parole

Leigh Matthews. (Photo: File Image)
By Tamara Wicomb
17 Dec 2022
After 17 years in prison for the murder of 21-year-old student Leigh Matthews, Donovan Moodley has been granted a second chance to appear in front of the parole board.

Seventeen years after Donovan Moodley was sentenced to life for the kidnapping and murder of Leigh Matthews, as well as for the extortion of Leigh’s family, he is appealing the decision made at his first parole hearing. 

Judge Stuart Wilson ruled in the Gauteng High Court on Friday, 16 December, that Moodley would be granted another opportunity to present to the parole board by 31 March 2023 as his previous parole hearing had not been handled correctly. 

“Mr Moodley’s minimum detention period, after which he became eligible to be considered for release on parole, expired on 3 June 2018,” the recent judgment reads. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Advice to a monster

Donovan Moodley at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 1 February 2012. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

‘Unlawful administrative action’ 

Wilson said the manner in which Moodley’s first parole hearing had been dealt with “constitutes unlawful administrative action”. 

Moodley’s request for parole was denied on 18 February 2022 as the board had instead “recommended that the issue of Mr Moodley’s eligibility for parole be referred for further examination by a psychologist and a social worker”, the judgment reads. 

The parole board recommended that Moodley be subject to “further profile” — which meant Moodley needed to be examined by social workers and psychologists to address his “abnormal love of money” and what the board characterised as “his insensitivity to gender-based violence”, explained the judgment.

During his time in prison, Moodley had done “more than was required” to present that he had rehabilitated himself, said Stephan May, amicus curiae (friend of the court) on this matter. He had obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Master of Laws degree while in prison, according to the judgment.

“The Parole Board’s contrary view does not appear to be based on the Case Management Committee’s report, or on the material on which that report was based, or on any other evidence discernible from the record,” Wilson said. 

Donovan Moodley at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 1 February 2012, where his application for a retrial was rejected. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Disappointed 

Leigh Matthews was a university student at Bond University in Sandton, Gauteng, when she was abducted in the university parking lot on 9 July 2004.

She was held captive by Moodley, who demanded ransom from her parents, Rob and Sharon Matthews.  

Despite receiving the ransom from her family, Moodley killed Leigh. Her body was discovered in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, on 21 July 2004.

Moodley was sentenced in 2005 after pleading guilty to the crime. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for extortion and 15 years for kidnapping.

“I am disillusioned and disappointed and there is no question we will fight this with great vigour when it goes ahead,” Rob Matthews told Business Day. DM/MC

