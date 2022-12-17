David Warner of Australia plays a shot before being brilliantly caught by Khaya Zondo of South Africa for a duck on day one of the first Test against Australia and South Africa at The Gabba on 17 December 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo: Albert Perez / Getty Images)

Much had been said ahead of the highly anticipated first Test match between Australia and South Africa in Brisbane. However, when Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss at the Gabba and elected to bowl, it was time to let the play out on the field do the talking.

Both sides named expected starting 11s. On the Proteas front, Khaya Zondo got the nod ahead of Theunis de Bruyn and Heinrich Klaasen, while vice-captain Temba Bavuma slotted into the number four spot after recovering from an elbow injury.

The only notable exclusion from Australia’s side was the injured Josh Hazlewood, who was replaced by 33-year-old Scott Boland, while captain Pat Cummins was back in action after sustaining a minor injury against the West Indies.

And when the players strode out to the field at just after 02:00 SA time, it was Australia making the early headlines.

Batting struggles

After just 4.1 overs, Proteas captain Dean Elgar (3) was caught behind by Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey, glancing a short ball down the leg side off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Five overs later, Rassie van der Dussen (5) was back in the hut after getting a faint edge off the bowling of Cummins, with Carey again taking the catch to leave SA at 27 for two.

The nightmare start continued as in the next over, opener Sarel Erwee (10) was gone — caught by Cameron Green at gully off the bowling of Scott Boland, leaving South Africa 27 for three.

There was a quick drinks break after Erwee’s dismissal, and just two balls later, Boland had his second — Zondo trapped lbw for a duck.

Although the Proteas number five immediately reviewed, DRS confirmed the ball was hitting the top of the stumps, leaving SA 27 for four with new batters Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma at the crease.

Green, 23, came into the attack in the 13th over, replacing Cummins. And Proteas number six Verreynne, coming off an 80 in the warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI, immediately went on the attack — hitting the Australian youngster for four and six as the over went for 10 runs, taking the score to 41 for four.

And from then on, Bavuma and Verreynne began to get into the groove.

However, in the 20th over, a slip while running between the wickets nearly cost Verreynne his wicket — Travis Head missing a clear run-out chance to send the 25-year-old packing.

South Africa ended the morning session 84 for four, with some welcome fightback from Verreynne (35) and Bavuma (21) steadying the Proteas ship.

Much of the same

The afternoon session started off as the morning had ended, with Bavuma and Verreynne fighting hard to bring SA back into the game.

The latter, playing in his 12th Test, brought up his half-century in the 30th over after smacking Cummins for four — marking just the second time he had passed the 50 mark.

However, midway through the 34th over the partnership was broken — Bavuma bowled for 38 off the bowling of Starc after getting an inside edge on to his wickets, leaving SA 125 for five with Marco Jansen and Verreynne at the crease.

The 22-year-old Jansen was gone five overs later for two, with Green taking a running catch off the bowling of Nathan Lyon after the youngster top-edged an attempted slog. After a valiant fightback, the Proteas were in trouble at 132 for six after 39.5 overs.

And although Maharaj has four Test 50s under his belt, the Proteas number eight was gone just an over later for two, caught by Steve Smith at slip off the bowling of Starc — with the Aussie speedster notching up his 299th Test wicket, and his third of the day.

All South African hopes were dashed in the next over, as Verreynne’s fight came to an end when he was caught at slip off the bowling of Lyon for 64, to leave SA floundering at 139 for eight after 42 overs.

Anrich Nortje was gone a few overs later for a seven-ball duck to give Lyon his third wicket of the innings. And although Kagiso Rabada fought hard for his 10 not-out — when Lungi Ngidi (3) was caught by Green off the bowling of Cummins, the misery was over, and South Africa were all out before tea for 152.

A glimmer of hope

The Proteas couldn’t have asked for a better start to Australia’s innings, with David Warner clipping a steaming Rabada bouncer to Zondo in-close, who took a brilliant one-handed catch to send the opener packing for a golden duck.

South African-born Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then held steady for a few overs. Ngidi had an lbw appeal turned down in the fifth over against Labuschagne, and a review showed the ball going well over the stumps.

Jansen was brought into the attack at the end of the eight over, replacing Ngidi, and he immediately made a breakthrough — as Labuschagne (11) edged a stunning delivery to Elgar at slip, leaving Australia 18 for two.

South Africa’s fine response continued in the next over, as Khawaja (11) edged a steaming Nortje delivery to Simon Harmer at slip to leave the Aussies struggling at 27 for three after 9.2 overs.

A crucial moment came in the 11th over, when the in-form Travis Head, who was on two at the time, nicked a Nortje delivery to second slip — however, replays showed the ball bounced just short of Elgar’s outstretched fingers.

From then on, much like Verreynne and Bavuma earlier in the day, Smith and Head began the Australian fightback, capitalising on some loose bowling to rack up the runs at a fair pace — bringing up their 50 partnership in just ten overs.

Taking control

At the end of the 22nd over Australia had 100 on the board, and it appeared all the hard work from earlier was being undone by some brilliant batting by Smith and Head.

South Africa’s woes continued in the next over after Head smacked Ngidi for four and six in consecutive deliveries to bring up his half-century in just 48 balls. The pair’s 100 partnership followed soon after, coming up in just 110 balls.

Then finally, in the 33rd over and after a 117-run partnership, Nortje cleaned up Smith for 36 with a ripper of a delivery to leave Australia at 144 for four.

And as the close of play was near, Australia opted to send out Boland as a night watchman. However, it was short lived, when after surviving some Nortje deliveries breaking into the 150km/h range, Boland (1) edged a Rabada delivery to Verreynne behind the stumps.

The wicket brought an end to the day’s play, with Australia sitting at 145 for five (Head 78*) — just seven runs shy of South Africa’s first innings total.

Day two awaits

While Australia were in control for much of the day, highlighted by the Proteas batting collapse — late wickets, including that of Smith, provided hope for the South Africans heading into day two.

“I think we’re probably still a bit behind the game, but I think those two wickets bring us back into it a little bit. There’s a bit of a window open for us now,” said Verreynne, who starred with the bat for South Africa.

“It would have been nice when we had them 27 for three to sort of get a couple more [wickets] then, but I think these two at the end give us a bit of hope going into tomorrow. If we can start off well, then I think we will be in with a chance of setting something up in this game, hopefully,” he said. DM