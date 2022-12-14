Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the first goal from the penalty spot during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on 13 December, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their World Cup semifinal on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first title since 1986.

But that will be it at World Cups for a man widely considered one of the greatest ever to play the game.

Messi confirmed that Sunday’s final would be his last World Cup match. He will be 39 when the 2026 tournament is staged in North America and he cannot see himself continuing until then.

“I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final,” Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” Messi added.

“We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.

“Throughout the World Cup it has been incredible what we have lived through and we are going to play the last game which is what we wanted.

“I’ve been enjoying this for a long time, since we arrived at this World Cup. We asked people to trust us because we know who we are. It’s crazy, we did it … we’re going to play another final. Once again, Argentina are in a World Cup final.”

Huge crowds

Tuesday’s victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team’s sixth World Cup final appearance.

The huge crowds around the Obelisco in the heart of the capital buzzed as Messi gave the South Americans the lead with an early penalty in Qatar before Julian Alvarez scored two more, the last following another dazzling Messi run.

“I’m excited because a final is the best. We cannot hope for more,” said fan Mauricio Gasandrea as he celebrated in the Buenos Aires crowd. “It’s an amazing feeling as an Argentine. Just look around at this.”

Fans climbed onto bus stops, street lamps and sculptures to celebrate the win, with some banging drums and tooting horns.

“It is amazing, it is an immense joy. For all Argentines to experience this is unique, it cannot be explained,” said a supporter who gave his name as Angeles.

Sunday’s final is Messi’s last chance to win the World Cup. The 35-year-old has piled up honours and accolades at club level but success with the national side has been limited to the 2021 Copa America.

He came agonisingly close to winning the World Cup in 2014 only for Argentina to lose to Germany in extra time.

“We have been waiting for a long time for this to happen again,” said Martin Duarte, a fan wearing an Argentina jersey. “We mourned the lost finals for years, but here we are again, a new final. I’m happy and excited.” Reuters/DM

(Additional reporting Horacio Soria in Buenos Aires)