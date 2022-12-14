Defend Truth

BREAK THE CHAINS OP-ED

Financial intelligence key to addressing the continuing threat of modern slavery in Africa

Financial intelligence key to addressing the continuing threat of modern slavery in Africa
The authors argue that risk assessments help nations and financial institutions to better understand the nature of money laundering risks and transactions associated with human trafficking and modern slavery. (Image: iStock)
By Xolisile Khanyile and Daniel Thelesklaf
14 Dec 2022
0

The finance sector must improve its capacities to identify, monitor, and report suspicious transactions. Data runs through the entire process of addressing modern slavery and human trafficking — from identification to remedy — but it needs to be translated into actionable financial intelligence.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the deep and entrenched inequality of our economic systems. One extremely worrying consequence has been a sharp rise in the number of victims of human trafficking and modern slavery — an increase of approximately 10 million worldwide since 2017.  

We are clearly backsliding in our efforts to attain Target 8.7 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (to end modern slavery) and protect vulnerable individuals and communities. This includes many Africans: of the 49.6 million victims worldwide, seven million live on the continent.

The problem is not only one borne by victims and their families; when billions of dollars are diverted illicitly, Africa’s economies also suffer. Without a solution, we fear that in addition to the trauma and indignity that victims are forced to endure, the continent may never reach its full economic potential.  

Mobilising the financial sector

The financial sector is critical to any long-term solution. Finance serves as a major stimulus for traffickers and slavers; it’s an important source of leverage through which investors can influence businesses; and financial exclusion — limited access to and usage of appropriate and affordable financial products — enhances vulnerabilities to modern slavery and human trafficking risks.  

Mobilising the financial sector to act was the focus of a conference in Cape Town in early December 2022. FAST: Convening Africa was hosted by the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research’s Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking (Fast) initiative and the South African Anti-Money Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit). The event brought together diverse partners — including survivors, banks, investors, civil society organisations, and trade unions — to share knowledge, identify best practices, and propose solutions.

The event, which amplified survivor voices and reflected on their experiences, helped consolidate thinking on a new approach to address human trafficking and modern slavery risks: collaboration and efforts to build cross-sectoral coalitions; investors engaging their investees via due-diligence processes, Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, and more active ownership; providing remedy to survivors beyond monetary compensation — including support to reintegrate and acknowledging trauma; global knowledge exchange between different stakeholders; and mainstreaming financial inclusion.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Enhancing collaboration and knowledge exchange  

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) bring together government bodies and financial institutions and accelerate efforts to identify trafficking networks and disrupt the flow of their finances. A successful model that other African countries can follow is Samlit. Its expert working group on modern slavery and human trafficking is increasing awareness of human trafficking-related financial flows and developing indicators that can help the financial sector identify suspicious activities.

The finance sector must also improve its capacities to identify, monitor, and report suspicious transactions. Data runs through the entire process of addressing modern slavery and human trafficking — from identification to remedy — but it needs to be translated into actionable financial intelligence.

Risk assessments, for instance, help countries and financial institutions to better understand the nature of money laundering risks and transactions associated with human trafficking and modern slavery. Using qualitative data can also help to capture the lived experiences of survivors — helping to ensure survivor perspectives are reflected in the design and implementation of solutions.

Encouraging responsible investments

Investors are key drivers of sustainability reporting and transparent capital markets and can help advance knowledge and expertise to assess and address modern slavery risk in business operations and supply chains.

Although responsible investment puts the onus on investors and financial institutions to consider the risks their investments pose, its potential may depend on due-diligence guidance, effective ESG reporting, and building investee capacities to provide safe and humane working conditions.

Promisingly, we are seeing more development finance institutions and commercial banks perceive “remedy” to be central to their “do no harm” objectives. However, while modern slavery victims are entitled to remedy under international law, they often lack access to effective remedial mechanisms; and even when they do have access, these processes rarely lead to positive outcomes.

In response, Fast: Convening Africa offered several promising solutions, ranging from strengthening grievance and dispute resolution mechanisms to building capacity for remedial actions and allowing community NGOs to review investment proposals for potential adverse impacts

Securing financial inclusion  

Finally, we need to expand financial inclusion and develop tailored financial products that can enable vulnerable populations and survivors to access and use essential services. Helping vulnerable people to become — and remain — part of the formal economy not only protects them against situations like debt bondage; experience tells us it can also support job creation, spur entrepreneurship, and propel economic growth.

The acceleration of digital financial services and products during the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to bridge the digital divide and increase financial inclusion; although safeguards such as data protection and financial and digital literacy training will also be needed.  

We have been appalled by the recent rise in human trafficking and modern slavery. But our discussions last week centred on survivor voices and recommendations, provided the clarity needed to develop a holistic and sustainable response. We must now act to address vulnerability, support survivors, and build prosperity for all. DM

Advocate Xolisile Khanyile is Director of South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre and Chair of the Samlit Steering Committee.

Daniel Thelesklaf is Project Director of Finance Against Slavery and Trafficking, United Nations University Centre for Policy Research.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
Maverick News

Minister Dlamini Zuma should make the obvious move and step down from Cabinet
André de Ruyter’s year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Maverick News

André de Ruyter’s year from hell – and then he lost his political cover
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
Maverick News

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigns
Zimbabwean parents worried about learners’ education ahead of exodus from SA schools
Maverick News

Zimbabwean parents worried about learners’ education ahead of exodus from SA schools
Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen

TOP READS IN SECTION

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
ANC in great danger of losing power and support, says Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha
Maverick News

ANC in great danger of losing power and support, says Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.