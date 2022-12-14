Sport

QATAR 2022

Álvarez and Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Álvarez and Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after Julián Álvarez scores a goal to make it 3-0 during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match against Croatia at Lusail Stadium on 13 December 2022. (Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA / Getty Images)
By Karolos Grohmann
14 Dec 2022
0

Lionel Messi and Argentina are into the World Cup final despite the team losing its opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia three weeks ago.

Argentina’s Julián Álvarez scored twice and earned a penalty converted by Lionel Messi as they swept past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the World Cup final where they will face either holders France or Morocco at the weekend.

While all eyes were on Argentina captain Messi and his fifth bid to win the one major trophy eluding him, it was Álvarez who stole the show, earning the penalty and scoring once in each half including after a scintillating 50-metre run.

Messi put away the spot kick in the 34th minute, after Álvarez was brought down by goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, to become his country’s all-time World Cup top scorer with 11 goals before the 22-year-old Manchester City forward took matters into his own hands to add a second five minutes later.

alvarez messi argentina
Julián Álvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal against Croatia at Lusail Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Ashton / AMA / Getty Images)
alvarez messi argentina
In this photo taken from a remote camera from above the pitch, Julián Álvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal past Dominik Livaković of Croatia during the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. (Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

The pair combined perfectly in the 69th for Álvarez to tap in his second goal following a mesmerising Messi drive to the byline and perfect cutback to make sure of Argentina’s sixth World Cup final appearance.

Finalists as recently as 2014, Argentina will look to land a third world crown after victories in 1978 and 1986.

Clinching the world title would also elevate seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to the mythical status that the late Diego Maradona enjoys in Argentina.

On Sunday they will face either defending champions France or surprise package Morocco, the first Arab country in a World Cup semifinal, who play each other on Wednesday.

Fiery support

Croatia, the 2018 runners-up, wanted possession at the start as they had done against Brazil in their quarterfinal, and circulated the ball well but struggled to find a way into the Argentina box.

The South Americans, who have now won every World Cup semifinal they have contested, enjoyed fiery support from their fans who far outnumbered the Croats in the stands of Lusail stadium, also the site for Sunday’s showcase.

They exploded with a loud roar when Álvarez, who had their best chance in the 25th minute with a low shot, was brought down in the box for a penalty. 

alvarez messi argentina
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates the team’s third goal scored by Julián Álvarez in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal against Croatia. (Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

Messi, who drew level with Germany’s Lothar Matthäus as joint record holder for most World Cup appearances with his 25th game, fired past Livaković to give Argentina the lead after Croatia’s assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off for dissent.

But the best was yet to come and it was Álvarez, nicknamed “the spider”, who delivered, picking up a Messi pass in his own half, sprinting 50 metres and weaving his way into the Croatia box, thanks to two lucky bounces and some sloppy defending, before tucking in the second goal.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Livaković, who had carried Croatia into the last four with saves in their penalty shootout wins against Japan and Brazil, did well to stop an Alexis Mac Allister header on the stroke of halftime that could have killed off the game after 45 minutes.

However, unlike their extra-time comeback heroics against tournament favourites Brazil, there was no way back this time for Croatia.

Argentina were in no mood to squander their two-goal advantage as they had done against the Netherlands in the last eight, and they conceded no space.

Álvarez dashed any lingering Croatia hopes in the 69th, tapping in a cutback after Messi tricked his way past defender Joško Gvardiol on the right to pick out his teammate in the box, who sealed the Balkan country’s tournament exit. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Maverick News

Impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa quashed as few rebels voted 'yes' and his loudest critics were nowhere to be seen
Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters
South Africa

ANC MPs join Mkhize and Mashatile in rebranding themselves as corruption-busters
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender

TOP READS IN SECTION

UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents
Maverick News

UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents
Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Maverick News

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.