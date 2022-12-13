Underground workers operate drilling machinery at the Gold Fields South Deep gold mine in Westonaria, South Africa, on 12 October 2022. (Photo: Michele Spatari / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South African mining production fell on an annual basis by 10.4% in the year to October, Statistics South Africa data showed on Tuesday. This was a much larger decrease than the Bloomberg consensus forecast of a 5.5% contraction. The last time the sector recorded annual growth was in January, when production rose around 1%, making this the eighth consecutive month of annual decline.

Platinum group metals production tanked 32.5% in the year to October, a trend which made the largest negative contribution to the data. On a monthly basis, production was down 2.5% compared with September, while output was flat in the three months to the end of October compared with the previous three months.

“Domestically, persistent, heightened load shedding continues to weigh heavily on the energy intensive mining sector and remains a key downside risk to the country’s growth potential,” Investec economist Lara Hodes said in a note on the data.

The sector, which for years has been in a state of long-term decline – South Africa was once by far the world’s top gold producer and is now barely in the top 10 – faces many challenges which go beyond the geological ones of deeper mines and declining grades.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Aside from power constraints, the sector’s potential is bottled up by Transnet’s ongoing woes, which included an eight-day wage strike in October.

The industry also has to contend with mounting social unrest often ginned up by shadowy “procurement mafias”, while government policy remains as clear as a lump of coal.

After the economy surprised with a 1.6% expansion in the third quarter (Q3), the data also point to a poor start to Q4. Data unveiled last week showed manufacturing production only rose 1% in the year to October, well below expectations of a 5.6% increase and a marked slowdown from 2.9% growth in September.

Retail trade sales data for October – due out on Wednesday – will provide further signals to the economy’s start to Q4, but is also likely to be bleak in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Confidence Index rose a marginal 1.4 points to 110.9 in November, which is at least a green shoot. But amid rolling power blackouts in December as the economy and businesses slow down for the annual Christmas break, the outlook can only be described as grim.

Throw in a slowing global economy and the political uncertainties around the ANC’s elective conference, and the outlook goes from extremely bad to worse. DM/BM