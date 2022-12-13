The ANC Women’s League handed over a memorandum to an official from the Presidency in support of Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. (Photo: Shelley Christians)

The league’s provincial task team has resolved to support President Cyril Ramaphosa on what it deemed to be “an opportunistic and unjustified attempt to remove him from office, using a flawed report that lacks credibility and impeccable quality”.

Notable leaders present at the protest march and handover in Cape Town were ANC Youth League convener Nonceba Mhlauli and ANC Western Cape member Bram Hanekom, who both have been defending Ramaphosa against those calling for his head.

A group led by Carl Niehaus is being pushed away by police. The group is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. pic.twitter.com/yH1WiOVgoC — Veve (@LudidiVelani) December 13, 2022

The league is of the view that the report:

Concedes that it did not have the power to test the accuracy of the evidence;

Did not provide “sufficient evidence” of a serious violation of the law or misconduct on the part of the President; and

Did not provide “sufficient evidence” of misconduct or violation by the President, but instead made serious findings against him based on limited, untested and hearsay evidence.

The report has now been delivered to the speaker of the National Assembly for tabling before Parliament. The power lies with the National Assembly to decide on the merits of the findings, and to initiate a Section 89 ad hoc committee to determine if the President has violated his oath of office and to determine whether there are valid grounds for impeachment.

“The ANCWL has noted the statement by the President reaffirming that he has not breached his oath of office and that the Panel Report will be taken on review,” reads the league’s memorandum.

“We welcome this in the light that legal clarity is needed in respect of discrepancies contained in the Panel Report and that constitutional prescripts have not been violated.

“It is further noted that the Public Protector, the Hawks and Sars are also conducting investigations into the matter. It would be premature to embark on an impeachment process in the absence of evidence and findings from these agencies.”

‘Frivolous’

The leagues also believe the call for President’s resignation, or any impeachment process, are premature and frivolous.

“We note that these calls are mostly coming from individuals and organisations who have shown a consistent disregard for the rule of law, and who have no interest in the stability of South Africa.”

During the league’s march, expelled former ANC member Carl Niehaus appeared with a handful of people chanting anti-Ramaphosa slogans. Police informed them that they were not allowed to picket close to the women’s league. The group ignored the police who then pushed them a few metres away.

The group argued that they had every right to picket and did not need a permit since they were small in number, but the police were having none of it.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far”

Niehaus was expelled from the ANC after he was found to have brought the governing party into disrepute. The six charges involved his defending Jacob Zuma in the lead-up to the former president handing himself over and his subsequent jailing on contempt of court charges for failing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss Ramaphosa’s bid to have the Section 89 Phala Phala report declared unlawful and to set it aside. DM