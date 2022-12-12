Daylin Mitchell, has been appointed as the new speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard)

Outgoing MEC of Mobility, Daylin Mitchell, has been appointed as the new speaker of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature. The previous speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, had his membership terminated by the party after he spoke out against the DA’s move to table a motion of no confidence in him, following allegations of fraud and corruption that surfaced in May.

DA caucus leader and Premier Alan Winde was the first to congratulate Mitchell:

“Outgoing Minister Mitchell has been an invaluable part of our provincial Cabinet… but he now takes on a very important role in our government, which I believe he will fulfil with professionalism. I wish him all the best.”

He thanked Mitchell for his “steady hand” in guiding the process of establishing the mobility department, which is set to be fully constituted and functioning by 1 April 2023.

Winde did not mention former speaker Mnqasela who had been asked to step down in May following allegations relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims.

DA leader in the Western Cape, Tertuis Simmers, said he welcomed the election of Mitchell and was confident he would lead the house “with integrity and distinction after Mngasela effectively gave up his party membership “by violating a FedEx decision that he should not continue to disparage the party or decisions taken by its structures”.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

With Mitchell leaving the department of mobility, the premier has asked Agriculture MEC Dr Ivan Meyer to oversee the portfolio.

Good party member in the Western Cape Legislature, Shaun August, also welcomed the appointment of Mitchell.

“The election of a young person to lead this house is a win for the youth of the province who so desperately need representation in institutions such as the legislature.

“Mr Mitchell should practise caution and not allow undue influence by DA caucus decisions.”

Mnqasela heads to court

Mnqasela’s troubles began in May when Winde notified him that he had received information about the former speaker’s allegedly wrongful claims for travel, subsistence and entertainment.

The DA said it had sent documentation to the Hawks, with “protected disclosures by whistle-blowers alleging fraud and/or corruption relating to… allowance claims”.

The party asked Mnqasela to step down pending the outcome of the investigation, but he refused to do so.

The party was ready to table a motion of no confidence against its own member, but after Mnqasela publicly made negative remarks about the party, the DA announced that he had effectively given up his membership by violating a FedEx instruction that he was not to disparage the party or decisions taken by its structures.

Meanwhile, Mnqasela has filed court papers in a bid to have his DA membership reinstated and for his job not to be given to someone else.

Mnqasela argues in papers the party’s clause prohibiting members from speaking about the party’s internal processes is unconstitutional.

He also questions why the party has not taken any action against deputy speaker Beverley Schäfer, who was accused of wasteful expenditure to the tune of R158,297.

In 2016, the provincial legislature acquired an Audi Q5 on a long lease from Government Motor Transport as the official vehicle of the deputy speaker. Regulations state “the total purchase price of the vehicle chosen by the Member may not exceed 40% of the inclusive annual remuneration package of the member”.

When Schäfer became deputy speaker in 2019, the Audi Q5 was about two years and nine months old, with an odometer reading of 77,350km, and could not be replaced as it was under the replacement threshold.

During Schäfer’s period as MEC, she was provided with a BMW X5. When elected deputy speaker, she was entitled to use the BMW X5 for one month at the cost of her former department, but at no cost to the legislature.

As deputy speaker, Schäfer was obliged to use the Audi Q5 until it was withdrawn or replaced, and she was not allowed to use the BMW X5 after June 2019 as the value was above 40% of her annual salary package.

But Schäfer continued to use the BMW as her official vehicle until December 2019. The legislature was billed for the hire of the BMW from July to December — as well as the hire of the Audi. DM