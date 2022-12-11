DM168

INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge

Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge
Illustrative image | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images) | Freepik | Rawpixel
By Ray Mahlaka
11 Dec 2022
0

Investors spooked by the uncertainty surrounding the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa have pulled their money out of South Africa, with billions of rands already gone to greener pastures.

“It’s bad politics roiling financial markets. It’s like a lighter version of Nenegate all over again,” David Shapiro quipped as investors digested the Phala Phala report that hangs over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate in office.

Shapiro, a veteran money manager whose career spans five decades, has seen many moments that have shaken business, including the dark days of apartheid, the technology crash in the early 2000s, the global financial crisis of 2007, the firing of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene by then president Jacob Zuma (known as Nenegate) in 2015, and the Covid pandemic.

But the latest market decline — spurred by the Phala Phala saga — is a blow for Shapiro because it comes at a time when there are many green shoots for SA’s economy and a reform agenda in the state.

The economy is performing better than expected, as seen in the growth figures for the third quarter. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has presented a positive mid-term budget, with the government making headway on reducing debt and spending. Exchange rate movements have been caused by international developments rather than local trouble.

“But the Phala Phala saga has sent shivers down the spines of investors. It might have wiped out all the goodwill towards SA,” says Shapiro, who manages assets and investments worth more than R13-billion at Sasfin Securities.

Markets reflected shaken investor confidence in SA as the rand fell by 4% and yields on 10-year government bonds spiked to their highest since 2020 on 1 December, a day after the release of a report on the theft of $580,000 from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The impact on the JSE was also swift as foreign investors bailed out of companies exposed to SA. The local equity market saw outflows of nearly R4-billion, and roughly R9-billion left the local bond market.

To recap: a report by an independent panel found that Ramaphosa may have broken some of SA’s anti-corruption laws, violated his oath of office, and committed misconduct — fuelling concerns that he might resign or be impeached.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Succession concerns, impact on economy

The big worry in financial markets was about who would take over from Ramaphosa if he resigned, and whether his successor would ensure continuity in his economic policies, maintain the structural reform agenda and exercise prudence in public finances.

Although Ramaphosa didn’t resign, some investors are still spooked and will remain nervous until there is clarity on what will happen with the ANC’s leadership. That is unlikely to be resolved by year-end.

Regardless, the Phala Phala saga has heightened SA’s political uncertainty, which is harming the economy and scuppering investment.

Underscoring this is that within hours of the Phala Phala report’s release, food manufacturer Premier Group cancelled its JSE listing, which had been set for 8 December, citing uncertainty and volatile markets.  

Daily Maverick understands that Premier would have been worth more than R5-billion on the JSE and that the company had received support for its listing from institutional investors. But the market rout inspired by Phala Phala made some investors nervous, prompting them to pull out.  

Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at North-West University’s Business School, has estimated that prolonged uncertainty and lower investment could shave as much as a percentage point off the SA Reserve Bank’s already low growth forecast of 1.1% in 2023.

Although some investors have long taken a negative view towards SA, Ramaphosa’s cash-in-the-couch fiasco prompted them to double down on their stance.

For example, Gryphon Asset Management, based in Cape Town, has been negative towards SA-based investments for the past three years.

“And we are getting more and more negative every day. SA carries considerable political risk and has stepped that up over the past few years following the Zuma years. We have a structural political problem,” says Cassie Treurnicht, an analyst at Gryphon. 

Big business is worried

Several business players canvassed by Daily Maverick have also expressed concerns. Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia describes the uncertainty surrounding Ramaphosa’s future as a “significant crisis for our country”, adding that it “poses high risks that will see further erosion of confidence”, especially in the run-up to the ANC elective conference from 16 December.

“Our country can ill-afford further erosion of confidence and instability, at a time [when] business is committed to devoting resources and capacity to work with the government to address numerous crises in SA. Business needs policy and political certainty, with a capable government,” says Coovadia.

Big business rallied around Ramaphosa and supported his ANC presidential campaign in 2017. He is seen as business-friendly, pragmatic and a consensus-seeker — a big shift from his predecessor.

In the current ANC leadership, Ramaphosa is seen as irreplaceable, says businessman Sipho Pityana.

“The fact of the matter is that the nation’s hopes are on Cyril, even with all his shortcomings. Anything that raises questions on his integrity, credibility and ethical conduct is a huge blow,” says Pityana, who had many engagements with Ramaphosa when he was previously the president of Business Unity SA and had board roles at Anglo Gold Ashanti and Absa.

On the other hand, Pityana argues, Phala Phala sets an important precedent for strengthening SA’s democratic processes and holding a sitting president accountable for possible wrongdoing.

Critics have a mixed report card on Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Coovadia and Pityana have praised Ramaphosa for reforming institutions such as law enforcement, the SA Revenue Service and some state-owned enterprises. But he has also been criticised for not moving fast enough, especially on energy reforms, an area on which he is fixated on getting consensus among stakeholders, which gets in the way of speedy decision-making.

Businessman Reuel Khoza has joined a growing chorus of leaders who have criticised Ramaphosa for “not being decisive enough” when it comes to pulling SA back from the brink. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

KZN ANC Youth League attempts to hold its conference get off to a damp, stuttering start
Maverick News

KZN ANC Youth League attempts to hold its conference get off to a damp, stuttering start
SA features prominently in criminal networks trafficking drugs in fresh fruit after raids in Europe, UK
DM168

SA features prominently in criminal networks trafficking drugs in fresh fruit after raids in Europe, UK
Full disclosure, or else – ANC members threaten party bosses ahead of elective conference
Maverick News

Full disclosure, or else – ANC members threaten party bosses ahead of elective conference
Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Maverick News

Russian vessel slips out of Simon’s Town with still no official explanation
Ramaphosa re-election almost certain as ANC top brass defer adoption of Integrity Committee report on Phala Phala
Maverick News

Ramaphosa re-election almost certain as ANC top brass defer adoption of Integrity Committee report on Phala Phala

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA features prominently in criminal networks trafficking drugs in fresh fruit after raids in Europe, UK
DM168

SA features prominently in criminal networks trafficking drugs in fresh fruit after raids in Europe, UK
How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
DM168

How President Ramaphosa’s plan to fix South Africa’s rail network has derailed
Behind Cape Town’s white picket fence façade lies a black hole of corrupt police and interminable gangsterism
Maverick News

Behind Cape Town’s white picket fence façade lies a black hole of corrupt police and interminable gangsterism
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - Untangling the Judge Thulare judgment warning of cop collusion with gangsters
Maverick News

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels – Untangling the Judge Thulare judgment warning of cop collusion with gangsters
All you need to know about bequests, marriage in community of property, capital gains tax and more
DM168

All you need to know about bequests, marriage in community of property, capital gains tax and more

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.