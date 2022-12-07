Hakim Ziyech and Yahya Attiat-Allah of Morocco celebrate during the penalty shootout in the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on 6 December, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Morocco rode a wave of passionate support and kept the World Cup dreams of the Arab world alive as they eliminated fancied Spain in a penalty shootout on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

In doing so, they became the first Arab nation to advance to the last eight, ensuring a breakthrough for the region in the first global tournament in the Middle East, and also became the fourth African side to go this far in World Cup history.

Their victory will be seen as not only a triumph for Morocco but somewhat of a vindication of the controversial Fifa decision to hand Qatar the hosting rights. It has also added significant gloss to another Arab success at the tournament after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and Tunisia upset holders France in the group phase.

Morocco, who edged Spain 3-0 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw at the end of two hours of energy-sapping action, now have a chance to become both the Arab nations’ and Africa’s first-ever semifinalists if they continue to use the overwhelming support that has backed them through an impressive array of results.

They will play on Saturday in the quarter-final at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium against Portugal, who steamrolled Switzerland 6-1 in the final round of 16 encounter.

The ear-shattering cacophonic combination of singing, drumming, jeering and whistling from Morocco’s supporters has created an atmosphere like no other in Qatar’s stadiums.

They were again the vast majority in the capacity 44,667 crowd at the Education City stadium, completely drowning out the Spain fans.

There is no ambiguity about their support as they cheer their team and barrack the opposition in equal measure, and the Moroccan players often turn to them for a lift when needed.

Morocco were happy to allow Spain possession but in the end, were desperately hanging on for the shootout as they battled injury and fatigue and lived dangerously in the closing stages.

Spain had a dominant 63% of the possession in the game and, even given the 30 minutes of extra time, made an extraordinary 1,068 passes, 988 of them successfully completed.

“We had agreed not to take possession — not out of fear. We are humble enough to say that we are not yet France, Germany or England, to compete with them in terms of possession,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

“Nobody managed to steal the ball from them, so I accepted not having the ball. I’’m not a magician.”

It mattered little though as most of the Spanish passes shuffled from one side to another, rarely producing the penetrative pass the Europeans were looking for.

Morocco had moments of enterprise on the counter-attack and were carried by the individual efforts of the likes of midfield destroyer Sofyan Amrabat and wing backs Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui.

They will however be mightily concerned to have lost centre-back Nayef Aguerd, who limped off in tears in the second half, having just made the World Cup after ankle surgery kept him out for most of the season at his new English club West Ham United.

One thing they can count on though is the continued support of the army of red that will sweep in for their important clash against Portugal. Reuters/DM