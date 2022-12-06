QATAR 2022
Japan depart with big wins but quarterfinal dream unfulfilled
Japan exited the Qatar World Cup with historic victories over former world champions Germany and Spain under their belt. Ultimately though, after a 3-1 penalty loss to Croatia, the dream of reaching uncharted territory in the global spectacle was erased.
Japan will have much to remember from the World Cup, not least stunning upsets of Germany and Spain in the group stage. But they ultimately fell short of their cherished goal of making the quarterfinals for the first time.
The heartbreaking loss on penalties to Croatia on Monday will not entirely erase the memory of beating two former world champions for the first time, but another loss in the round of 16 will hurt a team who had been looking to make history.
The Samurai Blue had been to the first knockout round three times in six trips to the World Cup finals but had never gone any further, a state of affairs coach Hajime Moriyasu had committed his players to rectifying despite a tough draw.
It looked like a distant goal for the first hour of their Group E opener against Germany as the four-time champions took the lead and dominated a Japan side who barely made it out of their own half.
Moriyasu transformed the game with five substitutions and was rewarded with late goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, in what was probably Japan’s greatest victory on a football pitch.
The enigmatic coach, the subject of much criticism back home during his tenure, was applauded in and out of his post-match press conference and promised that this was just the start for Japan in Qatar.
There was some consternation then when Moriyasu named a much-changed team for the next match which was clearly set up not to concede a goal to a Costa Rica side that had been pummelled 7-0 by Spain in their opener.
Ultimately, Moriyasu was denied even the point he set out to get as a defensive lapse allowed the Costa Ricans to score the only goal of the game with their first shot on target of the tournament.
Read in Daily Maverick: “Elated England set sights on fearsome France at Qatar World Cup”
Moriyasu was unapologetic as Japan went from the brink of going through to the last 16 with a match to spare and were plunged back into the morass of goal difference and fair play points for the final round of group matches.
His confidence in his players was rewarded as lightning struck twice in their final group match against 2010 champions Spain.
Japan again went a goal down, having conceded all but a tiny bit of possession to the Spanish, but again snatched a 2-1 victory after a flood of substitutes, with Doan and Ao Tanaka scoring on smash-and-grab raids in the second half.
Read in Daily Maverick: “Germany sinks deeper into crisis after second shock World Cup group-stage exit”
As group winners, they went through to face a streetwise Croatian team in the last 16, with the golden uplands of the quarterfinals within their grasp.
Unlike against Germany and Spain, they gave as good as they got throughout the 120 minutes for a 1-1 draw but their old mental frailties returned when faced with a penalty shootout, in which they barely fired a shot to go down 3-1.
“I think the regret we feel with this loss will lead to something better in the years to come,” said fullback Yuto Nagatomo, who was playing his fourth and probably final World Cup.
“We were able to show the Japanese people’s fighting spirit. It was difficult to lose but Japanese soccer is without a doubt making progress.” Reuters/DM
Top Reads This Hour
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
TOP READS IN SECTION
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
My Vote Counts: Internal Democracy in the ANC and the party’s upcoming elective conference
Join Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood, Senior Researcher at My Vote Counts Joel Bregman, and independent political analyst Khanyi Magubane, live now, as they discuss the importance and the impact of intra-party democracy (or a lack thereof) in South Africa’s main political parties.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet