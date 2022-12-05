‘So far, 68 statements have been taken” in connection with the Phala Phala burglary, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo told Daily Maverick, adding that, “We can’t disclose any information pertaining to what the investigation has uncovered.”

In June, former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against President Ramaphosa over a burglary that took place at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.

Fraser claimed that the suspects were caught, kidnapped and interrogated, and said he believed crimes of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and money laundering were committed. He also alleged Ramaphosa paid hush money to the suspects — including his domestic workers.

Parliament’s Section 89 panel found that Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations of the law and the Constitution through having concealed more than half a million dollars in his sofa.

The report has opened the way for possible impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa. Opposition parties have welcomed this while senior ANC members remain divided over the contents of the report.

The report was due to discussed in a heated sitting on Tuesday in Parliament but this has been postponed.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has already declined the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) request for a secret ballot during Tuesday’s vote on the panel’s report.

At a media briefing on Monday, EFF leader Julius Malema welcomed the decision by the Speaker, saying it would reveal the “hypocrites” in the ANC.

“Nkosazana (Dlamini) Zuma spoke on TV and said Cyril (Ramaphosa) must go… Lindiwe Sisulu spoke on TV and said Cyril must go… Supra (Mahumapelo) spoke and said Cyril must go — tomorrow they must go and raise their hands. They must not become peacetime heroes.

“Let the truth prevail tomorrow. Let’s see if they meant what they said on TV — secret ballot for what? If they’re for the Constitution and the rule of law and not for the man… (let’s) see who is on the side of the Constitution and who is on the side of an individual.”

Several pickets were expected to take place outside Parliament on Tuesday. The ANC Women’s League said it would be coming out in support of Ramaphosa.

Several entities, including the South African Reserve Bank, are also probing the Phala Phala burglary.

Meanwhile, a special chief whips’ forum was advised on Monday morning that if Ramaphosa challenges the report in the Constitutional Court — as he is expected to do — the matter could be declared “sub judice” and the debate in Parliament deferred. DM