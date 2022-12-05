STREET TALK VIDEO
Facing GBV, Part 4 — Women, children endure societal silence while attempting to survive gender-based violence
Coming from a rural community in Pearston, this group of women share their personal stories of how they are being abused by their boyfriends, husbands, sons and step-fathers and how drug addiction is a major driver of violence in their homes. They explain how hard it is to get help in their community and how breaking the silence is the only way they think they will be able to be free of gender-based violence.
Facing GBV — Part 4 is the third part of a six-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. With special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.
This film was produced by Street Talk.
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com
Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM
