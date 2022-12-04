Sbu Nkosi of South Africa celebrates after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Springboks at QCB Stadium on 25 September 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

The Bulls confirmed on Sunday that 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi had been absent without leave for the past three weeks and that a missing person case has been opened.

Nkosi was last seen and spoken to by members of the Bulls management on 11 November, but since then, has been uncontactable. The Bulls opened a missing person case on 17 November.

“The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that Bulls contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks,” a statement from the club read.

“Nkosi’s last known contact with any executive, management or playing squad member is Friday 11 November 2022.

“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station (which was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station), in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022.

“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Service.

“We appreciate both the public and media interest in the matter, as we all share the same concerns about the player’s safety. However, we ask that you understand that we cannot make any further comments on the matter as it now sits with the South African Police Service.

“Anyone with further information about the whereabouts or information that may assist the police in discharging their responsibility, please contact the Sunnyside Police Station on +27 12 422 3600 or contact Crime Stop on +27 8600 10111.

“You may also email [email protected] with any information that may assist.”

Move north

Nkosi moved to the Bulls from the Sharks at the conclusion of the 2021/22 United Rugby Championship (URC) season in May. It was a homecoming of sorts for Nkosi, who grew up in Barberton (which gives its name to the daisy which appears on the Blue Bulls badge) and was schooled at Joburg’s Jeppe Boys High.

In November 2021, he failed to make the Boks’ end-of-year tour to the Northern Hemisphere because his passport had expired and was not renewed. He played the last of his 16 Tests against the All Blacks in the Gold Coast, which the Boks won 31-29.

But it hasn’t been a seamless transition to Pretoria for the explosive wing.

In October, during a Bulls URC tour to Europe, Nkosi missed a team meeting before a match against Munster. He had been given permission to meet a friend, but did not return to the squad in time for a technical session. As a result, coach Jake White sent him home from the tour for breaking team protocols.

Nkosi’s Sharks career ended in strained circumstances in Durban. A move to Pretoria seemed to be an ideal way to rebuild his career after injuries and illness set him back in the early part of 2022.

The 26-year-old also dabbled in music and released a rap single titled Off the Clock in May this year, under the stage name of Lawd Odin. DM