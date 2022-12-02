It was one of the party’s shortest gatherings. The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was supposed to take place this morning at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

About 80 members of the ANC’s highest decision-making structures between conferences met. But an hour into the meeting, they realised that their own leader would not be joining the discussions.

Speaking to the media, ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said the meeting was called without an official report from the top six officials and National Working Committee, which is procedurally incorrect.

A President not present

Mashatile could not account for why the President was not present, but said he was “consulting” and was still in Cape Town. He also said the meeting was called with haste because the matter concerning the panel report was urgent and needed to be attended to as soon as possible.

“The NEC of the ANC should be given the report of Phala Phala from the Chief Whip. However, the NEC decided that the report should be given to the officials of the ANC first and they must process it, convene a National Working Committee (NWC), then convene an NEC before 6th December. So between tomorrow and Sunday we will do all that,” said Mashatile.

For now, Mashatile confirmed that there would have been no solid plans regarding the President’s possible resignation.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary general Bheki Mtolo spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the adjourned meeting. He believes Ramaphosa should make “the right decision” about whether or not he will resign.

“It must be a decision that must not drag this thing until 2024, be it in court or Parliament.

“I think this was something unprecedented because we thought we were called into the NEC meeting because officials have sat and reflected on the matter, and of course went to the NWC. When we came here we discovered that those processes were not followed. It was a waste of time and South Africans are waiting for the ANC to have a view and give direction,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been under fire since the outcome of the Section 89 Independent Panel was leaked to the public. Calls for him to resign came as the panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, found prima facie evidence that he may have violated the Constitution and abused his powers.

Case to answer to

The panel said he has a case to answer to. This could pave the way for Ramaphosa’s possible impeachment, a charge which has been led by opposition parties in Parliament.

The report specifically pointed out that Ramaphosa could be guilty of breaching the laws under the Preventing and Combating Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004, which places an obligation on persons in positions of authority who know or ought reasonably to have known or suspected that any other person has committed an offence (including the offence of theft involving an amount of R100,000 or more), to report such knowledge or suspicion.

The panel states that Ramaphosa was supposed to report the Phala Phala burglary and that there is a suggestion that he deliberately intended not to investigate the commission of the crimes committed at the farm.

“The President abused his position as Head of State to have the matter investigated and seek the assistance of the Namibian president to apprehend a suspect,” the report reads.

[WATCH] #ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo says Ramaphosa should make the right decision. He says the #PhalaPhala matter should not be dragged in the courts until 2024. pic.twitter.com/StAun04MZc — Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) December 2, 2022

Instead of reporting the matter to the police, Ramaphosa has been accused of secretly instructing Rhoode to investigate the matter. Rhoode’s investigation led to the belief that the perpetrators were linked to a domestic worker at the farm.

Fraser alleged that the suspects were caught, kidnapped and interrogated, and he believed crimes of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and money laundering were committed. Ramaphosa is also alleged to have paid off suspects – including his domestic workers – R150,000 each, to not reveal the incident after the offenders had been traced and apprehended. DM