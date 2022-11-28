Anthony Volmink of the Sharks in action against Cardiff at Kings Park on Sunday. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

On paper, the Springbok-laden Sharks have one of the strongest squads in the United Rugby Championship (URC). However, their on-field performances have not reflected that strength. They currently languish in 12th position on the URC log – although they do have two matches in hand.

At the start of 2021 the Sharks announced that US consortium MVM Holdings had bought a majority share in the union. The deal provided a huge cash injection for the franchise which translated into the purchase of marquee players such as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as well as Stormers and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

The side had a relatively successful first URC season, ending the round-robin stage in fifth place before losing in the quarterfinal to Bulls owing to a late Chris Smith drop-goal.

Through player development and astute signings such as star Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, the Sharks were expected to build on the momentum of their inaugural URC season.

They also reaffirmed their back division with the shrewd purchases of Bok centres Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Francois Venter, among others.

Lions duo Carlo Sadie and Vincent Tshituka also joined the Durban-based franchise to add depth to the forwards department.

Despite all the aforementioned investment and preparation for the 2022/23 URC season, the Sharks have fallen flat in all but one of their opening six matches of the season.

They have a 50% win record and are the lowest-ranked South African side on the URC table.

Slow start

The Sharks have only played one match with their full assortment of Springbok stars available – against Glasgow Warriors in round five, winning emphatically 40-12. That match and the scrappy victories over lowly sides have painted over the cracks of the underachieving Sharks.

Nevertheless, the triumph over Glasgow at Kings Park showcased their potential at full strength.

Etzebeth, as spectators have become so accustomed to, was colossal in every facet of play, while Makazole Mapimpi, Ox Nche, Kolisi and Mbonambi also displayed their international quality.

There was a clear gap in quality between the South African and Scottish outfits.

However, as soon as the aforementioned Springboks are unavailable, the Sharks become almost unrecognisable from the one that clobbered Glasgow Warriors.

In their opening match of the season, they struggled to an unconvincing, closely fought 42-37 victory over bottom-of-the-table and winless Zebre away from home.

They followed that with another scrappy 20-19 victory over the Dragons the following week before being thrashed 54-34 by table-toppers Leinster.

The Glasgow Warriors match was next before their clash against Ulster was postponed due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis within the latter’s camp.

The Bulls then humbled the Sharks 40-17, in a repeat of last season’s quarterfinal, before the international break.

In the context of the Sharks’ season, the battering they received against a well-drilled, determined Cardiff side this weekend is not as surprising as it is made out to be.

Apologies in order

The 35-0 loss did upset the apple cart. It marks the first victory for a Welsh side on South African soil in the URC – on a weekend where there were four Welsh teams in the country.

The Stormers, Bulls and Lions passed their fiery test, beating Scarlets (36-19), Ospreys (43-26) and Dragons (33-25) respectively.

While in Durban it was the first time the Sharks were held to zero points in a game in the professional era – the last time was in 1972 when they lost 19-0 to England.

The measure of defeat meant that Sharks’ CEO Eduard Coetzee has come out to apologise for his side’s showing.

“Cardiff were unbelievable and well-coached,” Coetzee said at the post-match press conference.

“They were clinical, dominated the set pieces, and used their opportunities well. But I want to apologise to our fans that came out in their droves in the rain… We had more than 7,000 fans on a Sunday in the wet.”

The Sharks were without 10 players on national team duty but the side still had Springboks Janse van Rensburg, Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe among a plethora of young talent in their ranks.

“Our fans, our sponsors, our stakeholders, our owners do not deserve a performance such as that one… a lot of people put a lot of effort into this franchise and a display like tonight’s does not reward them for their input,” added the CEO.

The Sharks’ season has started poorly, with three victories in six matches, but luckily there is enough time in the 18-round tournament to turn things around.

“Also know that we will not leave it there, we will turn this around, we will get back on the horse. This was unlike the Sharks and everything possible will be done to rectify this and it will be done as soon as possible,” said Coetzee.

The Sharks have an opportunity to turn things around immediately when they face another Welsh outfit, Ospreys, at home this weekend.

They will also potentially have their Springbok stars available after the international window ended this past weekend. Added to the fact that there are many bruised egos in the black and white of the Sharks, it could summon a long day for the Ospreys.

Other SA games

Stormers 36-19 Scarlets

The Stormers ran in five tries as they returned to action with a victory in Cape Town.

Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Ernst van Rhyn and Hacjivah Dayimani secured a first-half try bonus for the defending URC champions, with Ryan Conbeer’s touchdown the Scarlets’ only response amid many wasted opportunities.

Dan du Plessis added the Stormers’ fifth try shortly after half-time, before a brief Scarlets revival saw Tom Rogers go over and Conbeer add his second.

However, the damage had already been done, and Stormers fly-half Kade Wolhuter ended the match with 11 points from the tee, while Dan Jones and Rhys Patchell kicked two points apiece for the visitors.

Bulls 43-26 Ospreys

Wing David Kriel scored a brace of tries as the Bulls claimed a home win over the Ospreys.

The Bulls showed their ruthless streak as they ran in seven tries at Loftus Versfeld, with Nizaam Carr, WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje and Zak Burger also touching down.

Lions 33-25 Dragons

The Lions recorded their first home win of the season by overcoming the Dragons 33-25 in Johannesburg.

The Dragons failed to make the most of an early Lions yellow card, and Ruhan Straeuli’s try combined with 14 points from the boot of Jordan Hendrikse had the home side 19-6 up at the interval. DM