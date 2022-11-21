A police officer escorts Nomboleko Simayile (centre) to court for her bail application on 17 November 2022 shortly before she collapsed and needed medical treatment. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

The Ngcobo woman charged with bludgeoning her four children to death died while still in police custody on Sunday, 20 November.

Nomboleko Simayile (32) was facing four counts of murder after she allegedly bludgeoned her children to death in their sleep on Wednesday, 9 November.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said on Sunday that the police were still investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of the four children.

He said Simayile was in police custody on Sunday afternoon when she reported to officials that she was not feeling well.

“She did not say what the nature of the sickness was,” Kinana said. “She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, where she died. The cause of her death is yet to be established.”

Simayile collapsed at court on Thursday and had received medical attention after she had complained of difficulty breathing. She was unable to attend her children’s funeral as she had remained in custody when her bail application was postponed.

She was accused of killing her children Lizalise (11), Inganathi (9), Othalive (5) and Elihle (2) at the family homestead on Wednesday, 9 November.

On Friday, Mthundezi Simayile, the children’s grandfather, said he was devastated that his daughter couldn’t be present to bury her children.

Speculation was rife in the village after Simayile allegedly told other residents that the children had appeared to her like snakes before she killed them. Mthundezi didn’t want to be drawn into this discussion.

“All I’m saying is that my daughter was possessed by evil spirits when she committed this heinous crime. I raised this child and, knowing her, she would never harm anyone, let alone her own flesh and blood,” he said.

Kinana said the police would now open an inquest docket. DM/MC