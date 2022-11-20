The coffins of the four children who were allegedly murdered by their mother in Tsalaba village in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on 18 November 2022. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Mabuyane was speaking during the emotionally-charged funeral service for the children held at Tsalaba village in Ngcobo.

“It’s been reported that the mother once experienced some mental challenges at some stage. As communities, we need to come together and support those facing mental challenges instead of judging them. As the government, we need to intensify our psycho-social interventions because it is clear that many people are battling mental challenges,” Mabuyane said.

Nomboleko Simayile (32) is facing four counts of murder after she allegedly bludgeoned her children to death in their sleep on Wednesday, 9 November.

She was unable to attend her children’s funeral as she remains in custody.

Simayile was due to apply for bail on Friday but collapsed moments before she was due to appear in court.

Tears flowed freely as the hearse carrying the coffins of Lizalise (11), Inganathi (9), Othalive (5) and Elihle (2) arrived at the family homestead shortly after 6am.

The children’s grandfather, Mthundezi Simayile, said he was devastated that his daughter couldn’t be present to bury her children.

Speculation is rife in the village after Simayile allegedly told other residents of the village that the children had appeared to her like snakes before she had killed them. Mthundezi didn’t want to be drawn into this discussion.

“All I’m saying is that my daughter was possessed by evil spirits when she committed this heinous crime. I raised this child and, knowing her, she would never harm anyone, let alone her own flesh and blood,” he said.

Mabuyane said the Eastern Cape is under siege, referring to an incident in Bityi last week where seven villagers were murdered while preparing for a family funeral.

“I have requested a meeting with the police minister to try and address this issue before it gets out of hand. We cannot allow these criminals to terrorise our province like this. This town of Ngcobo is home to leaders like Walter Sisulu and Dr AB Xuma who fought tirelessly to ensure that this country is liberated. We need to restore peace and order in our communities,” he said.

Petros Majola of Khula Community Development Project made an impassioned plea to the government to bring programmes to rural areas that are aimed at addressing mental health.

“It is not enough that this issue gets addressed and spoken about only at platforms like this one, when the damage has already been done. We need to go to each and every household and ensure that people receive help. Mothers, by their nature, are carers. It is therefore shocking to hear of

tragic incidents such as this one. That is why interventions are needed as a matter of urgency so that we don’t have to bury more children. This tragedy must serve as a lesson to all of us,” said Majola.

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said social workers had been dispatched to the Tsalaba village ever since the tragedy occurred and that counselling services will continue.

“It is something that will affect not only the family but the villagers for some time to come. As community leaders have said, this tragedy is unheard of in this village and surely it has left people reeling in shock. We will continue offering support,” Fanta said.

Meanwhile local chief, Simphiwe Mxutu, stressed that Nomboleko will be welcomed with open arms by the community should she be granted bail.

“It is not for us to judge. We don’t know what drove her to do this. I am urging everyone to support this family instead of spreading lies,” said Mxutu.

Simayile’s bail application will be heard at the end of November. DM/MC