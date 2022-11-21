Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the Portugal Press Conference on 21 November, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo: Christopher Lee / Getty Images )

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room at the World Cup.

The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

“In my life, the best timing is always my timing,” Ronaldo told a news conference on Monday.

“I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

“It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it (the interview) won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo confirmed that the awkward handshake between him and attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes that was caught on camera and went viral was the result of a joke between the Portugal and United teammates.

“My relationship with him (Fernandes) is excellent,” Ronaldo said. “I was joking with him. His plane arrived late and I asked if he had come by boat. That’s it.

“The environment in the changing room is excellent. No problems. The group is shielded. And I take this opportunity to say: stop asking about me.”

In the interview, which aired in Britain last week, Ronaldo told host Piers Morgan that the club betrayed him and that he was being actively forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I feel some people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Morgan for TalkTV.

Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench.

He was then not part of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday.

In the interview, Ronaldo said Manchester United did not support him when he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez’s daughter was taken to hospital in July. He said the club doubted him and showed a lack of empathy when he did not arrive on time for pre-season training.

“I think the fans should know the truth,” he said.

“I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal… a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately.”

Training as usual

After missing Thursday’s friendly against Nigeria in Lisbon due to a stomach problem, Ronaldo has been training as usual with teammates since arriving in Qatar on Friday and he said he feels in shape.

“I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible,” Ronaldo said.

“I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it’s focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there.

“We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch.”

Portugal is in World Cup Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Reuters/DM