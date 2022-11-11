Simon Zebo of Munster scores his side's second try during the tour match between Munster and South Africa 'A' at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on 10 November 2022 in Cork, Ireland. (Photo: David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile / Gallo Images)

The South African northern hemisphere tour suffered another blow in Cork on Thursday night when Munster beat a Springbok-laden SA “A” side 28-14.

The SA “A” side, despite fielding 14 capped Boks, were a patchwork collection of talent. They only had two full training sessions together, but it was largely a woeful performance.

Besides some scrum dominance, South Africa looked sloth-like and cumbersome at a sold-out Pairc Ui Chaoimh as Munster added another southern hemisphere scalp to their collection of famous victories.

It was a weakened Munster side, which included three academy players. Yet they outscored the tourists by four tries to two after leading 21-7 at halftime.

Shane Daly went over early for the home side and Munster’s other tries came from veteran winger Simon Zebo, hooker Diarmuid Barron and fullback Mike Haley. Flyhalf Ben Healey kicked four conversions.

South Africa A, with several players looking to stake claims for places in next year’s World Cup squad, were lifted by tries from Aphelele Fassi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

Munster have had past success over both touring All Blacks and Wallaby teams, but this was their first victory over a South African side.

For the Springbok management that scheduled this match as a way to grow depth and perhaps find answers to some problems areas, they might be no wiser.

The halfbacks – Johan Goosen and Herschel Jantjies – were poor throughout. Goosen regularly fluffed his lines and failed to provide spark while Jantjies’ service was plodding at best. It was only when reserve scrumhalf Grant Williams entered the contest that SA “A” displayed more threat thanks to his fast service.

Williams showed his ability to lift the tempo and give SA “A” momentum behind a pack that laid a more than satisfactory foundation.

The reality though, was that the fringe players expected to demonstrate why they should be in the Springbok set-up, failed to make an impression.

This was a Munster side staffed by academy players and fringe campaigners against 14 Test capped players. SA “A” that should have won this match comfortably if previous accolades were the measure of success.

But it took only four minutes for Munster fullback Shane Daly to rock SA “A” back with a try that started with a strong rolling maul.

Their second try, scored by veteran wing Simon Zebo also had its genesis from a lineout. Hooker Diarmuid Barron scored Munster’s third from a rolling maul on the stroke of halftime.

It gave the home side a 21-7 lead at the break after SA “A” fullback Fassi scored in the 13th minute.

After halftime, Munster wrapped up the contest with their fourth try through the impressive Healy even though 38 minutes remained.

SA “A” were simply never in the contest and despite good cameos from Williams and Notshe, it was not enough. Notshe scored a late try to stop the contest from descending into a rout. DM

Scorers:

Munster – Tries: Shane Daley, Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron, Ben Healy. Conversions: Healy (4).

SA ‘A’ – Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe. Conversions: Johan Goosen, Gianni Lombard.