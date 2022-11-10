X

Maverick Insider Logo
Say sorry and turn on taps: Polokwane locals blast mayo...

Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Say sorry about the rubber bullets and turn on our taps – Polokwane residents blast mayor over water chaos

Police intervened to quell people during a meeting with Polokwane mayor and residents of Seshego over their over intermittent water supply. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)
By Bernard Chiguvare for GroundUp
10 Nov 2022
0

‘The community is going to protest until we consistently get water in Seshego,’ vows a community leader.

A community meeting over intermittent water supply in Seshego erupted into chaos on Wednesday as residents demanded an apology from Polokwane mayor Mosema Makoro John Mpe.

The meeting follows a march by more than 1,000 Seshego residents to the centre of Polokwane last month, demanding that Mpe fix their water supply. Residents want a consistent water supply and want the municipality to write off their water bills since their taps are regularly dry.

On Wednesday, residents voiced frustration and anger that the mayor had not made himself available to accept their memorandum of demands on the day they marched. They also demanded that he apologise for the police’s conduct on the day. They say police shot protesters with rubber bullets.

“We cannot allow the mayor to speak before he apologises to the residents,” said Grace Ngwetjana, who explained that she was among the crowd that marched to the municipality.

This led to arguments in the hall between people who were demanding that the mayor apologise and those who wanted Mpe to speak and provide feedback.

Police had to intervene to quell the groups.

Mpe then told residents that water challenges in Seshego are partly due to the service provider, Lepelle Northern Water, hiring incompetent contractors. The water pipes were taken back for the manufacturers to fix, he said.

Mpe said the municipality is working hard to ensure water is available every day and that some of the interruptions were beyond its control.

“We have committed ourselves to completing some water projects like the Seshego water purification plant and the building of a water plant at Ledan Sand river. The projects will provide extra megalitres of water in Seshego.”

Residents want a consistent water supply and for the municipality to write off their water bills since their taps are regularly dry. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)

He added that the municipality is establishing its own water utility to service its infrastructure.

But residents were sceptical about the mayor’s promises.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Daily Maverick readers reveal the frustrating impact of water cuts in SA

“There is no commitment in what the mayor said. We know nothing is going to change. The community is going to protest until we consistently get water in Seshego,” said community leader George Thembo.

Resident Isaac Mashabela said: “The mayor is drilling boreholes in town and forgets about township residents. We are waiting to see if the mayor’s promises are fulfilled. Action speaks louder than words.”

Another resident, Annah Leaota, added: “I’m really disturbed because I call the municipality three times nearly every day to alert them that the community needs water. The municipality always gives excuses.” DM

First published by GroundUp.

 

