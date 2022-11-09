X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Clash of the Cartels webinar banner

Clash of The Cartels: Unmasking the global drug kingpins stalking South Africa

Join Mandy Wiener and Daily Maverick investigative journalist and author Caryn Dolley for the live online launch of her latest title, Clash of the Cartels now.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sundowns Ladies ready for roaring Simba Queens in Champ...

Sport

TOUGH ENCOUNTER

Sundowns Ladies ready for roaring Simba Queens in Champions League semis

Thalea Lauren Smidt of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Cosafa Women's Champions League match between Double Action Ladies and Mamelodi Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on 9 August, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
09 Nov 2022
0

High-flying Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will tackle Tanzania’s Simba Queens in the semifinals, as the South Africans bid to defend their continental crown.  

Reigning African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are preparing for what they anticipate will be a tough Caf Women’s Champions League semifinal tussle against Tanzania’s Simba Queens after comfortably winning all three of their group games.

South Africa’s Sundowns, and Simba, together with tournament hosts Asfar, of Morocco, plus Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria will be tackling each other for a place in the showpiece match — which is scheduled for Sunday, 13 November in Rabat.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday, 9 November. Sundowns face Simba at 6pm (SA time), while Asfar battle Bayelsa at 10pm.

Masandawana have been highly impressive once more in the second-ever edition of the women’s Champions League, after winning the inaugural instalment which was held in Egypt at the tail end of 2021.

In 2022, Banyana Ba Style have maintained their impressive form in the premier continental competition for African female footballers. In the eight games that the team has played to date since the inception of the tournament a year ago, it has kept seven clean sheets.

Moreover, their final group phase win — a comprehensive 4-0 thumping of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe — marked their seventh success (and sixth in open play) at the tournament.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“We are pleased with the clean sheet we achieved in this tough encounter. Overall, it was a perfect way to finish the group stage,” said star defender Bambanani Mbane after their emphatic triumph over Mazembe.

Masandawana face a tough task as they try to topple three-time Tanzanian champions Simba, with hopes of reaching a second successive Champions League final and defending their title.

However, according to head coach Jerry Tshabalala, his side is more than ready for the challenging encounter.

“I respect Simba, they are a team that plays the ball around. They’ve got strong players in the middle of the park and they know how to break the lines,” Tshabalala said.  “It’s going to be a tough semifinal, but we are ready for them and also looking forward to it.”

Though players such as Sundowns skipper Zanele Nhlapho and sharpshooter Melinda Kgadiete have rattled the net in the tournament so far, it is forward Lelona Daweti who leads the scoring charts in the competition — with four goals from Masandwana’s three games.

Against the roaring Simba, the South Africans will be keen to once again penetrate the opposition defence. As Tshabalala noted after their final group game, they are not short of players that have the ability to win them matches.

“We are making very good progress because last year we scored just two goals in the group stage. This year we scored 11 times,” highlighted Tshabalala.

“These are confidence boosters for the team because we aim to find the back of the net against anyone we face. I am also happy that everyone is getting on the scoresheet, and we are not depending on one player to deliver the goals.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted