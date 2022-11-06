X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Are you a South AfriCAN?

Every year feels like we are getting ever closer to the precipice and the political Jenga game is teetering precariously as we prepare for the ANC elective conference at the end of the year. Join Daily Maverick journalists, editors and guests at The Gathering 2022 as they discuss all we need to be part of the solutions our country needs and deserves.

24 November 2022, CTICC Cape Town

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Daily Maverick presents, The Highwaymen

Investigative journalists Richard Poplak and Diana Neille take to the road in a new limited audio documentary series by Daily Maverick called The Highwaymen.

Drawing from interviews with over 35 South Africans, on-the-ground reporting from across three provinces, and an investigation into an explosive new corruption scandal at the heart of the country, the series seeks to connect the dots of South Africa’s complex political history and its incendiary present, in an effort to help South Africans—and foreign audiences—make sense of the current moment.

The Highwaymen centres around the stories of three of the country’s most influential political figures: Ace Magashule, Gwede Mantashe and Zweli Mkhize. Each of these individuals have shaped South Africa’s political landscape in fundamental ways. Each of their stories weave representative and intersecting components into the rich narrative of the ANC’s storied rise and its violent, destructive fall.

The first two episodes are available for streaming now!

Listen now→
Australia take gold in Hong Kong while frustrated Blitz...

Sport

RUGBY

Australia take gold in Hong Kong while frustrated Blitzboks continue to slump

Henco van Wyk during the match between South Africa and Fiji on Day 3 of the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong Stadium on 6 November 2022 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo: David Van Der Sandt / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
06 Nov 2022
0

Australia beat Fiji 20-17 to win the Hong Kong Sevens for the first time in 34 years, while the Springbok Sevens continued their torrid run to finish eighth.

Newly appointed Springbok Sevens coaches Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman will be feeling the heat early in their tenure as their team slipped to an eighth-place finish in Hong Kong.

The season opener was highly disappointing for the South African side as they were lucky to scrape through to the quarterfinals in the first place after losses to France (19-17) and Great Britain (12-10) in the pool stage.

In their quarterfinal match against eventual finalists Fiji, the Blitzboks lost 12-7 before completing the weekend with another close 19-12 loss against Argentina in the fifth-place semifinal. It was an unprecedented four losses in a weekend.

“There were many missed opportunities and that hurt as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them,” said Ngcobo.

“It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet, but that is something we can work on and improve. We just did not finish games off.”

Ngcobo said the side would be better for the experience and admitted that it was not the ideal start to his coaching tenure.

“We need to take a hard look at ourselves, players as well as management, admit our mistakes and make sure we rectify them,” he said.

“We need to do the basics first and then we can express ourselves and show our individual brilliance. This is the level we want to compete at, and then to not perform hurts. We will be better after this.”

Siviwe Soyizwapi of South Africa during the match between South Africa and Fiji on Day 3 of the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong Stadium on 6 November 2022 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo: David Van Der Sandt / Gallo Images)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Aussie gold

The final that saw reigning World Sevens Series titleholders Australia face off against Sevens World Cup champions Fiji was a match that did not disappoint.

Needing a try in the dying seconds to claim their first Hong Kong Sevens’ title since 1988, Australia’s Nathan Lawson carried two Fijian defenders over the tryline with him to plot down in the corner to take the score to 20-17.

It was an incredible comeback win: Australia had been trailing Fiji 12-0 when two tries by Henry Hutchison on either side of halftime brought Aussies back into the match.

Australia failed to convert any of their tries and had to rely on outscoring the flying Fijians three tries to four.

“It’s quite surreal that we’re even here,” said Australia coach John Manenti after the encounter.

The Wallaby Sevens lost to Samoa on Saturday, 5 November, and needed a win against the All Black Sevens in their final group stage match to get through to the knockouts.

Australia then saw off Ireland in the quarterfinals and France in the semifinals on Sunday, 6 November.

“We had to fight, we lost against Samoa … We fought hard and beat the Kiwis. We had to fight against the French, we had to fight against the Irish,” said Manenti. “All of a sudden, we’re in the game, we’ve got a minute to go and the boys owned up. It was really special.”

It was the first time in the past six editions of the Hong Kong tournament that Fiji failed to leave with gold medals around their necks.

Bleak Blitzboks

Blitzboks forward Impi Visser said the team did not use their lifeline of getting into the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Fiji.

“Normally, if you lose two pool games, you are out of the knock-outs, but we got lucky yesterday when some results went our way,” said Visser.

“So, to not make use of that opportunity today is very disappointing. It is not a nice feeling to end the tournament like this.”

Visser said the opportunities missed against Fiji in the quarterfinal frustrated the Blitzboks, adding that there is no time feeling sorry for themselves.

“We had six or seven opportunities to score and did not use them, that is frustrating,” he said. “We need to have an honest look at ourselves after this performance and make sure we bounce back stronger. The margins are tight, but giving away possession is just not good enough.

“We need to get better; we are not playing at our potential and that is so frustrating. We are letting ourselves down. We need to start working as soon as we get back home as the next tournament is only weeks away. We cannot accept this as our standard.” DM

The next Sevens World Series tournament is from 1 to 3 December in Dubai.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted