X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

...but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? How valuable is our journalism to you?

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can. R6.57 a day (or R200) a month will get you Uber vouchers to that value straight back. And that warm fuzzy feeling that you are doing something to help South Africa. Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Mosebenzi Zwane and co-accused corruption case set for...

Defend Truth

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Mosebenzi Zwane and co-accused in Estina dairy corruption case set for trial in high court

Archive Photo: Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane appears in the dock alongside his co-accused (not pictured) Ronica Ragavan and Ugeshni Govender, at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in Free State, relating to fraud and corruption relating to the Vrede Dairy farm. (Photo: Dan Ingham)
By Victoria O’Regan
02 Nov 2022
0

The criminal case against the former Mineral Resources Minister and his 16 co-accused who face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering has been postponed to January 2023 in Bloemfontein. 

Former Minister of Mineral Resources, Mosebenzi Zwane and his co-accused appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning, in connection with the R280-million Estina Dairy project in the Free State. 

The State added former Free State department of agriculture head, Peter Thabethe; former department of agriculture chief financial officer, Seipati Sylvia Dhlamini; former acting head of the department, Takisi Masiteng; and the former sole director of Estina dairy farm, Kamal Vasram to the case — as well as eight companies. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Explainer: The eight Gupta-linked suspects who appeared in court

The three former Free State government officials and Vasram appeared in court on Wednesday alongside their co-accused in the case; Zwane, former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender, and director of Gupta-owned company Islandsite Investments, Ronica Ragavan

Zwane — who is currently an ANC MP and the chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on transport — was arrested on 28 September, after handing himself over to the police, before appearing in court along with Govender and Ragavan. 

The State did not oppose bail, and Zwane and Govender were both released on R10,000 bail each. Ragavan was warned to appear in court when the matter resumed on 2 November, as she was previously arrested in this matter in 2018. 

On Wednesday, the matter was transferred to the Bloemfontein high court and is scheduled for 25 January 2023.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The 16 accused in the case face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering, said the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID), spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

 

They appeared on charges emanating from alleged looting of the Free State Department of Agriculture through a company called Estina,” said Seboka.

The charges stem from the Vrede Dairy project scandal, in which the Free State government unlawfully paid the Gupta family’s company Estina, more than R280-million for nothing in return. The public funds which were meant to benefit small-scale black farmers in the Free State, sidelined the intended beneficiaries and allegedly lined the Guptas’ pockets. 

The project was conceptualised by Zwane — who was Free State agricultural MEC at the time — along with Thabethe. 

In the State Capture commission’s final report, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo singled out Zwane, Thabethe and suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who was the Free State Premier at the time, as the primary architects behind the looting of the Free State department of agriculture through Estina.

In his report, Zondo criticised Thabethe for failing to do his job, and condemned Zwane and Magashule for not performing their oversight duties as MEC and then-premier and for “pursuing the agenda of the Guptas” when they aided the looting of millions of rand from the Vrede Dairy Project. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted