It feels long overdue that we have finally been graced with a performance SUV from Volkswagen SA in this hotly contested speedy segment. Up until now, the market has generally been dominated by VW’s German counterparts: BMW, Merc, Porsche and Audi.

It’s not exactly breaking news that South Africans love speed, and traditionally, VW’s hatch performance models have done exceptionally well for the local arm of the Wolfsburg brand.

For a long while, South Africa topped the international charts when it came to sales of the Golf GTI, which launched locally in 1982 and has so far sold over 50,000 units. Even its lesser-powered sibling, the GTI version of the wildly popular Polo, which launched here in 2006, has sold a cool 15,000 units to date.

So where do all those GTI heads go when the need for passenger and boot space overrides the need for speed?

The Tiguan R

Until the Tiguan R recently launched, these customers had to look at other brands — or hang their Lewis Hamilton aspirations alongside their growing brood’s soggy bath towels.

While VW performance SUVs by way of the T-Roc R, Touareg R and Tiguan R have been available in Europe since 2020, South Africa has had to endure more than two long years of waiting. The reasons are manifold, including Covid lockdowns, stock issues, semiconductor shortages and VW factories prioritising orders for right-hand drives.

Though somewhat late to the party, the good news is that the Tiguan R is finally here.

If the straight Tiguan has traditionally appealed to families looking for a safe, spacious, reliable and classy drive, the bad boy Tiguan R should leave a big grin on any yummy mummy or devilish daddy’s dial after dropping off the kids on the school run.

Underpinned by the same drivetrain found in the Golf 8’s 2.0l turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine, and mated to VW’s tried and tested 7-speed DSG transmission, this tiger offers 235kW of power/400Nm torque and hurtles 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 250km/h.

It sends power to all four standard 20-inch Misano low-profile wheels (there’s a 21-inch option also on offer) with a new 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Those wheels with their blue brake callipers are hard to miss, but while they certainly assist in getting to grips with corners, I wouldn’t feel that comfy taking those tyres out on too many rocky off-road drives.

Looks-wise, the Tig R subtly stands apart from the normal model with its flared arches, blue R badging, blue radiator trim, R design bumpers and a sexy high-gloss black rear diffuser.

Inside, the sporty theme continues with R logos on the Nappa leather seats. There’s a customisable Digital Cockpit which even has an integrated lap timer for high-rev track days. Thankfully, the Discover Pro infotainment system, which has Sat Nav, is standard, as is the Wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, Active Info Display, Keyless Entry and electronic tailgate.

Other standard offerings include a panoramic sunroof and front and rear park distance control. There’s also a very capable Lights and Vision Package which allows for an automatic dimming rear view mirror, to help when cars on brights creep up the rear.

Option list

But, there is a but here.

If you are keen on the really cool stuff like the Akrapovič Exhaust system that will allow you to rev away from the kerb with some serious street cred, the Harman Kardon sound system, a tow bar and a lot of the advanced safety systems like the Rear View camera system with Park Assist and Park Distance Control and the IQ.Drive Adaptive Cruise Control with a Lane Change System — you will have to pay for them.

This, however, is not unusual in the premium market, with almost all manufacturers having lengthy option lists that often easily add another R100k to the vehicle’s original price.

It’s pretty much the same “hefty option list” story when it comes to the Tiguan R’s rivals — we’re talking the BMW X3M and the Mercedes-AMG GLC43, although they are both significantly pricier than the VW. So can they even be considered rivals?

The just-launched Audi RSQ3 probably comes closest to being a true competitor, and then there’s the Porsche Macan T, although it’s significantly lower powered at 195kW as opposed to Tiguan R’s 235kW.

When it comes to driving the Tiguan R, all the gab about standard and optional offerings kind of fades away because the R is a damn dynamo. Especially in Race Mode, which can easily be accessed by pushing the dedicated blue R button on the multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

The Tig R instantly transforms from a sedate, respectable SUV to a boy racer on steroids with all its requisite pops and crackles, assisted by superior steering and razor-sharp braking.

The result is breathtaking and definitely not what one would traditionally regard as “family friendly”.

But what’s really cool about the R is that it can just as easily transform back into a well-behaved SUV by switching to Comfort mode, which instantly softens the ride, dulls the throttle response, closes the exhaust valves and, hey presto, back to “normal”. But you will always know what lies beneath the bonnet of respectability…

Ultimately, the Tiguan R makes a lot of business sense.

Knowing that one’s family SUV can go ballistic at the push of a button will appeal to all those drivers who once hurtled around corners with performance hatch abandon.

While VW’s new speedy SUV may share the same DNA as the new Golf R, there’s a maturity in the ride, increased ride height and probably most important, a generous 691 litres of boot space — because even GTI drivers need to grow up.

Pricing: Volkswagen Tiguan R — R999,900 (without optional extras). DM