The dogs that attacked and killed the Seaforth Beach, Cape Town, penguins were confiscated by the SPCA. (Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

The jogger, not named for legal reasons, tried to stop the dogs and they ran off. He tried to follow them but lost their trail. When he went back to the beach to see what he could do for the penguins that were injured, he found the dogs were back once again attacking the birds.

He chased them and followed, this time establishing where they lived. He then reported the matter to the City of Cape Town which called the SPCA.

Upon further investigation, the authorities found the beach covered in dog footprints and many dead and dying birds with bite marks. The dogs were impounded in terms of the City’s Animal Keeping by-law and the owner will be charged.

Capetalk reported that 19 penguins had been killed.

The attack follows mounting concern about African penguins. In August, marine scientist Lorien Pichegru appealed to the government to ban sardine and anchovy fishing close to the six penguin colonies (West Coast, False Bay and Algoa Bay) as their populations were plummeting.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy’s department proposed this a year ago based on a combination of GPS tracking of the penguins’ foraging grounds collected over 10 years. The proposal was aimed at maximising protection for the penguins while minimising impacts on the fisheries.

However, this year all closures for the fishing industry were lifted because the industry objected to the proposal. As a result, there is now no protection whatsoever for the penguins.

Then, in September, it was discovered that the Boulders Beach penguin colony in Cape Town, consisting of about 1,000 breeding pairs, had been hit by the highly infectious H5N1 avian flu. At least 10 had died and the flu was spreading.

“Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease, almost always fatal,” said Dr David Roberts, clinical veterinarian for the avian coastal conservation foundation Sanccob, who assessed the colony at the time.

“African penguins are endangered and, from a conservation point of view, it’s very scary.”

The number of African penguins is now at the lowest number yet recorded in South Africa. Until recently, the colony on St Croix Island in Algoa Bay was the largest in the world, with 8,500 pairs out of a total of 12,000 pairs in Algoa Bay, including Bird Island and some of the smaller islands.

This amounted to 50% of the world’s African penguins. Over the past six years, however, the St Croix population has plummeted by 85% — down to 1,200 pairs.

Over the past few years, the penguin population in Algoa Bay has also been affected by four oil spills, beginning in 2016 — the last one in early May 2022 — caused by the recent set-up of ship-to-ship bunkering operations in the bay.

The Simon’s Town dog attack has now reduced the number of African penguins, an endangered species, even further.

Seaforth Beach is a prominent nesting site for about 150 penguins and is on the border of Boulders Beach — a world-famous African penguin breeding colony.

There are several signs at the beach and in the parking lot warning visitors that off-leash dogs are not allowed.

“The SPCA will ensure that justice is served for these penguins who suffered a traumatic death because of irresponsible dog owners,” said SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.

“We don’t believe that the dogs are to blame, but will hold their irresponsible owners accountable.” DM/OBP