TEEN TITAN

Dewald Brevis bashes quickest-ever 150 in T20 cricket

Dewald Brevis of the Titans celebrates his 100 during the CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Knights at JB Marks Oval on October 31, 2022 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
01 Nov 2022
0

Dewald Brevis is the name on everyone’s lips in the cricketing fraternity and rightly so. The 19-year-old sent a firm message to the Proteas selectors after he struck an incredible 162 off a measly 57 deliveries on Monday.

Coming into the CSA T20 Challenge this year, there were a few question marks surrounding Brevis’ all-round batting game in consideration of the level required for international cricket — questions that would naturally arise in a player so young.

Despite his clear talent, he would often get bogged down in between smashing lusty boundaries. He had also never scored a half-century in professional cricket — often getting out after swashbuckling starts.

However, he answered all those questions in ardent fashion on Monday — during the Titans’ clash against the Knights in Potchefstroom — striking the highest individual score by a South African in T20 cricket.

Not only was his innings big, but it was also rapid. He brought up his 150 in only 52 deliveries, the quickest ever to the mark in the format. Beating the legendary Chris Gayle, who did it in 53 balls.

Brevis struck 13 mammoth sixes and 13 equally devastating fours in his knock.

“It’s a very special day. A few things haven’t really sunk in yet but I’m just so grateful for the talent that God gave me and to be able to play it and showcase the talent,” Brevis said to the media after his historic innings.

“It’s really special to be able to live my life to the fullest by playing cricket.”

The next step

When asked if he had been contacted by South Africa’s convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, Brevis acknowledged that he had not but was ready for the step-up.

“I always believed — even last year I believed — I was ready [to play international cricket]. But I trust the people in charge and I believe they would make the right decision. So whenever the time is, I’ll be ready.

“What’s important is, this is the next stepping stone. The people in control, they know best.

“Where I’m now in my life, this is where I have to be. I had to do this, this is part of my journey. I’m at the right place where I need to be. You never know what will happen. I just stay in the moment and use the opportunities.”

Prior to Monday’s match, Brevis had not lit the CSA T20 Challenge tournament up, with a previous high score of 57 — scored against the Dolphins in the opening match of the tournament.

“Everything that happened is part of me learning my game. Everything works out as it should. Those games, I was unlucky, got a 40, got a 30. But it’s part of developing and part of being me,” Brevis said.

The conditions in Potchefstroom have not been particularly favourable for high scoring. Top-order batters in particular have struggled to cope with the conditions; with all matches taking place on the same ground, only the pitches being rotated.

The match between the Titans and the Knights seemingly went against the trend as the two teams set the highest match aggregate ever in a T20 game with 501 runs scored by both sides.

“The tougher the conditions, the better I’m going to play. Whatever the conditions; I err on the positive side.

“I always keep everything the same. I’m Dewald and I’m true to my game, how I play. I’ll always be true to that. Today I was true to my strengths and I just kept doing that, ball by ball. Staying in the moment, taking it one ball at a time. Today was really amazing.”

Inspired by the best

Brevis is a rare talent but he remains a teenager from his generation, glued to his screen watching tons of footage of the people who inspire him.

“From young, I watched players bat and I saw how their back swings are. I watched it a lot and saw how their back path goes and it stayed in the back of my head but I’m still true to myself and I play my game,” he said.

“That’s even how I started bowling leg spin, I watched Shane Warne bowl. I really love the game so I love to watch videos and stuff of players.”

Brevis’ cricketing talent goes further than just his batting. He took an excellent catch on the boundary to dismiss Raynard van Tonder in the clash. He caught the ball perilously close to the rope, threw it back into the field of play as he stepped out of bounds before diving full flight to dismiss the batter.

He has also bowled his Shane Warne-fashioned leg spin in every clash in the CSA T20 Challenge thus far, picking up six wickets in seven matches. DM

 

