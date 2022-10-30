X

Maart’s magic, plus other takeaways from the big Soweto derby

Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring his winning goal with captain Keagan Dolly during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 Octobe 2022. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
30 Oct 2022
0

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the bragging rights by beating Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday. However, the Bucs have to pick themselves up as they have the MTN8 final to play in a few days.

The dust is just settling after two of Soweto’s most colossal bulls butted heads on Saturday in another memorable derby in the DStv Premiership. Kaizer Chiefs bested their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 thanks to a stunning strike by Yusuf Maart, who is a former Bucs player.

In what was the 176th official encounter between them, both sides had all but cancelled each other out, with the majority of the match played in a congested midfield. Nevertheless, Amakhosi will be grateful that they walked away with the crucial three points on offer as well as the bragging rights.

After all, they had the bulk of the clearcut chances, although their profligacy and some super saves from Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane almost cost them.

soweto derby
Nkosingiphile Nhlakanipho Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and Ben Motshwari of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Maart answers Khumalo’s call

That was before Maart’s incredible intervention with 74 minutes played, in front of almost 90,000 spectators at the FNB Stadium.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder, playing in his first derby since joining Chiefs from fellow Premiership side Sekhukhune United at the beginning of the season, showed incredible awareness, technique and hunger as he scored from his own half.

Having spotted Bucs goalkeeper Mpontshane off his line, Maart channelled the spirit of Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana as he launched an inch-perfect long-range missile over the scrambling goalkeeper’s head and into the centre of the Pirates goal to register one of the all-time great Soweto derby goals.

maart kaizer chiefs
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring his wonder goal with teammates at FNB Stadium on 29 October. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
soweto derby fnb stadium
From left: Tyrone Damons, Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane and Kermit Erasmus during the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on 29 October. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

The strike is also a strong contender for the Premier Soccer League goal of the season, halfway through.

“That kind of goal shows the tactical awareness of the player because not many players will see that the goalkeeper is off the line,” said Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane, who was taking charge of his first derby as a head coach, having previously participated as a player.

“He took a chance and it benefited us. So, credit to him for giving me a good start to derbies.”

Another person who will be pleased with Maart’s contribution is Doctor Khumalo. The Chiefs and Bafana Bafana icon recently lamented the fact that none of the current players has the “X factor” to drag the team back into matches, as was the case in his generation and before.

“This is Kaizer Chiefs… Ask those who’ve been there, and they will tell you what it takes to wear that jersey,” Khumalo stated on SABC Sport.

“You don’t just come in there because you want to be seen in the Kaizer Chiefs badge. Who it means most to are the people who are at the stadium and at home… Just put a smile on their face.”

Maart answered the call on this occasion. However, Khumalo and others who hold the club in high esteem will be hoping to see more instances of Amakhosi’s players stepping up and mastering the ability to turn up in tight situations.

Form is an illusion

Derbies across sporting codes and countries tend to show that in such grudge encounters, form falls by the wayside, and this was the case at the FNB Stadium.

The Buccaneers headed into the encounter buoyed by an emphatic result over Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, which came on the back of a 2-0 triumph against Golden Arrows.

For Chiefs and their coach Zwane, the pressure was immense. Before this triumph, Amakhosi were winless in their past three matches — with two draws and a defeat.

Despite this, there was only a single point separating the two teams on the Premiership log, after 12 games played apiece.

maart soweto derby
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs and Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Owing to their derby success, Amakhosi have now leapfrogged their rivals to move into the top four — two points clear of the Sea Robbers.

“We need to analyse why we [weren’t ourselves] and couldn’t [find our usual rhythm] in order to become better next time. It’s going to be important that we do this for our next game,” said Pirates’ coach, José Riveiro.

Indeed, the Soweto side cannot afford to dwell too much on this derby disappointment.

Pirates’ next encounter could be season-defining. They clash with AmaZulu in the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 November. It will be a great chance to pick up rare silverware. Should the Bucs triumph, it’ll be only their second major trophy since 2014. DM

