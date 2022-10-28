These drumsticks are a tad sticky but if you pack wet wipes this won’t be a problem. You can slip sealed wet wipes into the cooler bag along with the padkos. This recipe pairs with this column.

Ingredients

12 chicken drumsticks

6 garlic cloves, chopped

¼ cup sherry vinegar

¼ cup sweet soy sauce

¼ cup olive oil

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

Pinch of black pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Mix together the garlic, sherry vinegar, sweet soy sauce, spices, pepper and oil. Douse the chicken drumsticks in this in a deep oven pan and marinate for three or more hours.

Preheat the oven to 220℃ or higher. Season the drumsticks with salt on both sides. Bake until cooked to the bone, tender and golden brown. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to travel. Pack in a tub in a cooler box with ice packs. Eat on the same day. Don’t forget to pack serviettes and/or wet wipes. Remember not to litter at the picnic spot. There are rubbish bins at every South African picnic spot. Yet there’s plenty of litter too. Odd, that. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop or, if sold out, directly from him. Buy it here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.