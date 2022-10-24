A South African Hero: You

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – landsca...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – landscape, plants and fungi

'Ghost Mushrooms'. Nicknamed ghost mushrooms due to its eerie green glow, the scientific names of these bioluminescent mushrooms are Omphalotus Nidiformis. © Callie Chee/TNC Photo Contest
By The Nature Conservancy
24 Oct 2022
0

The Nature Conservancy has unveiled the winners of its latest contest with Li Ping of China winning the Grand Prize. Here is a breathtaking selection of photographs from the landscape, plants and fungi categories.

'Breastfeeding in town'. A female polar bear breastfeeding her two cubs of the year in the harbour of the abandoned Russian settlement, Pyramiden. Often the bears here roam into the human infrastructure left behind with all sort of pollutants. Celebrity Judge Coyote Peterson’s Winner. © Florian Ledoux/TNC Photo Contest
‘Breastfeeding in town’. A female polar bear breastfeeding her two cubs of the year in the harbour of the abandoned Russian settlement, Pyramiden. Often the bears here roam into the human infrastructure left behind with all sort of pollutants. Celebrity Judge Coyote Peterson’s Winner. © Florian Ledoux/TNC Photo Contest
'Mystical Bromo'. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) is one of the 10 priority tourist destinations in Indonesia. © Hendy Wicaksono/TNC Photo Contest
‘Mystical Bromo’. Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park (TNBTS) is one of the 10 priority tourist destinations in Indonesia. © Hendy Wicaksono/TNC Photo Contest
'Reflection'. The mist slowly thinned giving a glimpse of the trees on the other side, I grabbed my tripod to set up this shot. © Effy Varley/TNC Photo Contest
‘Reflection’. The mist slowly thinned giving a glimpse of the trees on the other side, I grabbed my tripod to set up this shot. © Effy Varley/TNC Photo Contest
'Difference'. Winter in Stokksnes on the beach with black sand and the majestic mountain, Vestrahorn. © Ivan Pedretti/TNC Photo Contest
‘Difference’. Winter in Stokksnes on the beach with black sand and the majestic mountain, Vestrahorn. © Ivan Pedretti/TNC Photo Contest
Slope of Mount Adi, in Navarra. © Francisco Javier Munuera González/TNC Photo Contest
Slope of Mount Adi, in Navarra. © Francisco Javier Munuera González/TNC Photo Contest
'Mangrove Tree'. This photo was taken in Lamongan, East Java at sunset. Mangroves were planted to reduce the impact of abrasion around this area. © Waluya Priya Atmaja/TNC Photo Contest
‘Mangrove Tree’. This photo was taken in Lamongan, East Java at sunset. Mangroves were planted to reduce the impact of abrasion around this area. © Waluya Priya Atmaja/TNC Photo Contest
'Soaptree Yucca'. Soaptree Yucca in White Sands National Park, New Mexico. © Xiaoling Keller/TNC Photo Contest
‘Soaptree Yucca’. Soaptree Yucca in White Sands National Park, New Mexico. © Xiaoling Keller/TNC Photo Contest
'Dragon Blood Trees'. Dragon Blood Trees in a long exposure night photo. These trees grow only in the high plateaus of Socotra Island. © Cristiano Xavier/TNC Photo Contest
‘Dragon Blood Trees’. Dragon Blood Trees in a long exposure night photo. These trees grow only in the high plateaus of Socotra Island. © Cristiano Xavier/TNC Photo Contest
'Ancient'. An old tree of Madeira Island light painted in a foggy evening. This forest grows in a high part of the island and has some amazing mossy trees. © Cristiano Xavier/TNC Photo Contest
‘Ancient’. An old tree of Madeira Island light painted in a foggy evening. This forest grows in a high part of the island and has some amazing mossy trees. © Cristiano Xavier/TNC Photo Contest
'The Last Truffula Tree'. Deep in Ba Vi National Park in Vietnam sits a beautiful, yet spooky, forest. © jake virus/TNC Photo Contest
‘The Last Truffula Tree’. Deep in Ba Vi National Park in Vietnam sits a beautiful, yet spooky, forest. © jake virus/TNC Photo Contest
'Balance'. Dew drops balance on this purple heart flower on an early morning in in the spring of 2022 in my front yard in Aiken, SC, USA. © Patrick Krohn/TNC Photo Contest
‘Balance’. Dew drops balance on this purple heart flower on an early morning in in the spring of 2022 in my front yard in Aiken, SC, USA. © Patrick Krohn/TNC Photo Contest
'Crocus wave'. Crocuses in the twilight. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest
‘Crocus wave’. Crocuses in the twilight. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest

DM/ML

In case you missed it, also browse 2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – wildlife and water

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – wildlife and water

