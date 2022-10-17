First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – wildlif...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – wildlife and water

'Stalking'. Scene where a specimen of Elephant Seal defends her calf from the stalking of a Caracara Austral in the Malvinas Islands. © Fabio Saltarelli/TNC Photo Contest
By The Nature Conservancy
17 Oct 2022
0

The Nature Conservancy has unveiled the winners of its latest contest. Here is a breathtaking selection of photographs from the wildlife and water categories.

'Giraffe Drinking'. Low angle shot of a giraffe drinking at a waterhole, accompanied by an oxpecker. Zimanga Private Game Reserve, South Africa. © Jenny Zhao/TNC Photo Contest
‘Giraffe Drinking’. Low-angle shot of a giraffe drinking at a waterhole, accompanied by an oxpecker. Zimanga Private Game Reserve, South Africa. © Jenny Zhao/TNC Photo Contest
'A Giant's Ballet'. During my time studying the African painted dog in South Africa, we came across these two young bull giraffes “necking” – which is their form of sparring or fighting. Most people think when they see this photo that it is a sign of affection, but once they read the description, the context becomes very different. © Torie Hilley/TNC Photo Contest
‘A Giant’s Ballet’. During my time studying the African painted dog in South Africa, we came across these two young bull giraffes “necking” – which is their form of sparring or fighting. Most people think when they see this photo that it is a sign of affection, but once they read the description, the context becomes very different. © Torie Hilley/TNC Photo Contest
'Keep Distance'. This photo was taken Bharatpur Bird Century India Rajasthan, the name of this animal is J call  lot of slush, and at that time the job call was searching for the key all night and trying to get to the tank in the morning. Different different directions gather and fight each other and try to escape each other from there in search of food. © Baiju Patil/TNC Photo Contest
‘Keep Distance’. This photo was taken in Bharatpur Bird Century India Rajasthan. © Baiju Patil/TNC Photo Contest
'Himebotaru'. I took this photo on June 21, 2022 in Nanbu Town, Tottori Prefecture, Japan. "Himebotaru" is a small firefly that lives in the forest and emits a short and powerful light like a flash. I shot this photo with a single shutter, 60 second exposure time, and no compositing. When a firefly passes near the camera, it becomes a big bokeh. It is a mysterious sight created by fireflies. © Masahiro Hiroike/TNC Photo Contest
‘Himebotaru’. I took this photo on June 21, 2022 in Nanbu Town, Tottori Prefecture, Japan. “Himebotaru” is a small firefly that lives in the forest and emits a short and powerful light like a flash. I shot this photo with a single shutter, 60 second exposure time, and no compositing. When a firefly passes near the camera, it becomes a big bokeh. It is a mysterious sight created by fireflies. © Masahiro Hiroike/TNC Photo Contest
'The Battle'. The eagles were fighting for a piece of salmon.  The eagle on top flew on top of the second eagle to try and get the salmon.  Photographed at the Eagle Fest at Haines, AK in 2018. The eagles were fighting for a piece of salmon. The eagle on top flew on top of the second eagle to try and get the salmon. Photographed at the Eagle Fest at Haines, AK. © Rick Dowling/TNC Photo Contest
‘The Battle’. The eagles were fighting for a piece of salmon.  The eagle on top flew on top of the second eagle to try and get the salmon.  Photographed at the Eagle Fest at Haines, AK in 2018.  Photographed at the Eagle Fest at Haines, AK. © Rick Dowling/TNC Photo Contest
'Follow me'. The photo shows deer at dawn blue. I photographed them with automated techniques. One deer moved, the other remained motionless, I achieved this with the help of a long shutter speed. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest
‘Follow me’. The photo shows deer at dawn blue. I photographed them with automated techniques. One deer moved, the other remained motionless, I achieved this with the help of a long shutter speed. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest
'The Journey of a Moth'. The photo was taken in the summer of 2021. I managed to photograph this moth at dusk. To keep track of the flight, I used an LED headlight. And I lit (frozen) the butterfly with a flash. So that the twilight effect is in the background, so I chose multi-exposure inside the camera. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest
‘The Journey of a Moth’. The photo was taken in the summer of 2021. I managed to photograph this moth at dusk. To keep track of the flight, I used an LED headlight. And I lit (frozen) the butterfly with a flash. So that the twilight effect is in the background, so I chose multi-exposure inside the camera. © Tibor Litauszki/TNC Photo Contest
'An Unforgiving kingdom'. A leopard known as Olimba carries the carcass of a female vervet monkey with its baby still hanging on for dear life. Picture taken in South luangwa national park in Zambia. © Shafeeq Mulla/TNC Photo Contest
‘An Unforgiving kingdom’. A leopard known as Olimba carries the carcass of a female vervet monkey with its baby still hanging on for dear life. Picture taken in South luangwa national park in Zambia. © Shafeeq Mulla/TNC Photo Contest
'Morani and Friend'. Maasai Mara, Kenya. Nov. 2021. The sun breaks free of the horizon. There is a hint of a faint breeze. Otherwise, a pure stillness reigns. Then, a taut impala stares fixedly. Two moving objects. The lion on the right is distinctly older than its youthful companion. The old guy is one of the Four Musketeers that ruled Mara long time ago. Ruthlessly. And now, Morani has re-appeared out of nowhere. © Anup Shah/TNC Photo Contest
‘Morani and Friend’. Maasai Mara, Kenya. Nov. 2021. The sun breaks free of the horizon. There is a hint of a faint breeze. Otherwise, a pure stillness reigns. Then, a taut impala stares fixedly. Two moving objects. The lion on the right is distinctly older than its youthful companion. The old guy is one of the Four Musketeers that ruled Mara a long time ago. Ruthlessly. And now, Morani has re-appeared out of nowhere. © Anup Shah/TNC Photo Contest
'Giant in dust;. The African dust around the supergiant is one of the best spectacles in wild Namibia! © Panos Laskarakis/TNC Photo Contest
‘Giant in dust’; The African dust around the supergiant is one of the best spectacles in wild Namibia! © Panos Laskarakis/TNC Photo Contest
'Thor's Well'. Also known as the Drainpipe of the Pacific, this natural hole in the rock along the Oregon Coast is seen here at sunset.  When the tide is just right the ocean seems to drain away through the hole. © Tom Fenske/TNC Photo Contest
‘Thor’s Well’. Also known as the Drainpipe of the Pacific, this natural hole in the rock along the Oregon Coast is seen here at sunset.  When the tide is just right the ocean seems to drain away through the hole. © Tom Fenske/TNC Photo Contest
'Goliath in Lilliput'. Decades ago, following severe declines in populations of Goliath Grouper, Florida banned their fishing, leading to an increase in the population. Now there are new plans to reopen fishing, which may put their future in danger once again. While observing this grouper surround by many round scads, it reminded me of Gulliver arrives at Lilliput and walks carefully not to step on the tiny Lilliputians. © Tom Shlesinger/TNC Photo Contest
‘Goliath in Lilliput’. Decades ago, following severe declines in populations of Goliath Grouper, Florida banned their fishing, leading to an increase in the population. Now there are new plans to reopen fishing, which may put their future in danger once again. While observing this grouper surrounded by many round scads, it reminded me of Gulliver arriving at Lilliput and walking carefully not to step on the tiny Lilliputians. © Tom Shlesinger/TNC Photo Contest
'Braided River'. Brightly colored sediment paints the Icelandic landscape as at flows towards the ocean. The glacial river, Þjórsá, is the longest river in Iceland, originating at Hofsjökull glacier and meandering 230km to the Atlantic Ocean. The aerial perspective provided by a small airplane, reveals the bright and varied colored sediment tracing the river's path towards the ocean. © Kristin Wright/TNC Photo Contest
‘Braided River’. Brightly colored sediment paints the Icelandic landscape as it flows toward the ocean. The glacial river, Þjórsá, is the longest river in Iceland, originating at Hofsjökull glacier and meandering 230km to the Atlantic Ocean. The aerial perspective provided by a small airplane, reveals the bright and varied colored sediment tracing the river’s path toward the ocean. © Kristin Wright/TNC Photo Contest
'Las Coloradas, Yucatán'. Las Coloradas salt mines in Yucatan. In these pink water lagoons is one of the most important salt generating plants in the country. © Nick Leopold Sordo/TNC Photo Contest
‘Las Coloradas, Yucatán’. Las Coloradas salt mines in Yucatan. In these pink water lagoons is one of the most important salt-generating plants in the country. © Nick Leopold Sordo/TNC Photo Contest
'Sea waves'. Bluewater, golden sand, white foam mixed with bright sunlight paints gorgeous design under the Seacliff bridge in NSW, Australia. © Dasun Nirmala Malaarachchi/TNC Photo Contest
‘Sea waves’. Bluewater, golden sand, and white foam mixed with bright sunlight paints a gorgeous design under the Seacliff bridge in NSW, Australia. © Dasun Nirmala Malaarachchi/TNC Photo Contest

DM/ML

In case you missed it, also browse 2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – climate, people and nature

2022 Nature Conservancy photo contest winners – climate, people and nature

