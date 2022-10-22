Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at 10 Downing Street on 20 October 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss has been the UK Prime Minister for just 44 days. (Photo: Rob Pinney / Getty Images)

As Ukraine keeps pushing the Russians back on several fronts, Yale’s Timothy Snyder and King’s College’s Sir Lawrence Freedman are among those authors who have considered what Vladimir Putin’s recent moves mean for Russia and Ukraine, while Janne Korhonen of Finland’s Aalto University has provided insights into the likelihood and effect of Moscow employing nuclear weapons. These views, among others, help to shape thinking as to how this conflict could and should end, Greg Mills and Eerik-Niiles Kross posit.

The Atlantic coastal suburb of Sea Point in Cape Town has made the list of 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. UK-based magazine ‘Time Out’ polled 20,000 city dwellers and experts to rank the ‘greatest places for fun, food, culture and community’. Leila Dougan takes us on a visual tour of the area.

The resignation of renowned breast cancer specialist surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn from Helen Joseph Hospital has fuelled concerns about the loss of expertise for the public health sector amid pressures on cancer services in Gauteng. Ufrieda Ho spoke to health authorities, patients and breast clinic volunteers about the potential impact on cancer care at the hospital.

Pretoria-born Wilhelm Liebenberg, founder of Coco Safar in Sea Point, Cape Town, has followed dreams from music, fashion design and movies to an international brand which offers escapism for the price of a cup of coffee and a croissant.

Rhino Resources, a subsidiary company of European and American fossil fuel investors, has announced plans to dig dozens of gas exploration wells in the farmlands of the Free State. It’s not the first time they have wanted to search for fossil fuel deposits in SA as Tony Carnie tells us.

The Hermanus Whale Festival has finally returned after the pandemic, drawing in many tourists to the quiet town. A group of young Americans saw whales for the first time, experiencing this unique South African celebration.

What is it about speed? It’s just such a thrill. Throughout history, human beings — and, if we are being honest, mainly those of the masculine proclivity — have pushed the limits of their capacity for speed, from the chariot races of yore to putting the pedal to the metal in the modern day.

Dis-Chem’s much publicised employment equity plan has raised the ire of many people. In this piece, Marthinus van Staden argues that it is difficult to conclude that the pharmaceutical giant’s planned prohibition on hiring white workers and linking of performance appraisal of management to achieving employment equity targets will pass judicial scrutiny.

Contenders will need the backing of 100 Tory legislators just to get on the ballot. There are 357 Conservative MPs, so a maximum of three of them will be able to run.

