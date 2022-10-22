X

Maverick Insider Logo
How Putin's war on Ukraine could and should end, oil an...

South Africa

THE WEEKEND WRAP #8

How Putin’s war on Ukraine could and should end, oil and gas exploration mooted in the Free State, and Sea Point in the coolest spotlight

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech at 10 Downing Street on 20 October 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss has been the UK Prime Minister for just 44 days. (Photo: Rob Pinney / Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
22 Oct 2022
0

How Putin's war on Ukraine could and should end, oil and gas exploration in the Free State mooted, Sea Point in the spotlight and Formula E on the cards for Cape Town. All this and more in The Weekend Wrap

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could and should end

Putin’s crown is slipping, and he is at risk of losing both the war and his throne
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an informal annual summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States heads of state at the Konstantin Palace presidential residence in Strelna, outside St Petersburg, Russia, 7 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Alexei Danichev / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool)

As Ukraine keeps pushing the Russians back on several fronts, Yale’s Timothy Snyder and King’s College’s Sir Lawrence Freedman are among those authors who have considered what Vladimir Putin’s recent moves mean for Russia and Ukraine, while Janne Korhonen of Finland’s Aalto University has provided insights into the likelihood and effect of Moscow employing nuclear weapons. These views, among others, help to shape thinking as to how this conflict could and should end, Greg Mills and Eerik-Niiles Kross posit.

Winning vibes – see in photos why Sea Point was just named one of world’s coolest neighbourhoods

Women on the beach pose for a photo in Sea Point. (Photo: Leila Dougan)

The Atlantic coastal suburb of Sea Point in Cape Town has made the list of 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world. UK-based magazine ‘Time Out’ polled 20,000 city dwellers and experts to rank the ‘greatest places for fun, food, culture and community’. Leila Dougan takes us on a visual tour of the area.

‘They made her life hell’ – top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit

Professor Carol-Ann Benn. (Photo: bbc.co.uk / Wikipedia)

The resignation of renowned breast cancer specialist surgeon Professor Carol-Ann Benn from Helen Joseph Hospital has fuelled concerns about the loss of expertise for the public health sector amid pressures on cancer services in Gauteng. Ufrieda Ho spoke to health authorities, patients and breast clinic volunteers about the potential impact on cancer care at the hospital.

The Great Coffee Escape

Pretoria-born Wilhelm Liebenberg, founder of Coco Safar in Sea Point, Cape Town, has followed dreams from music, fashion design and movies to an international brand which offers escapism for the price of a cup of coffee and a croissant.

Farmers’ alarm over Free State drilling plans — despite ‘no fracking’ pledge by Rhino oil and gas company

farmers free state fracking
Light from the setting sun shines through clouds over a pumpjack oil well near Loveland on the Niobara shale formation in the United States. (Photo: Les Stone / Greenpeace)

Rhino Resources, a subsidiary company of European and American fossil fuel investors, has announced plans to dig dozens of gas exploration wells in the farmlands of the Free State. It’s not the first time they have wanted to search for fossil fuel deposits in SA as Tony Carnie tells us.

Leaps of joy – seeing whales for the first time in Hermanus

P4U
Mother & Child @ Hermanus. With Thanks to pilot: Rae Henderson. (Photo: Melanie Black)

The Hermanus Whale Festival has finally returned after the pandemic, drawing in many tourists to the quiet town. A group of young Americans saw whales for the first time, experiencing this unique South African celebration.

Drivers, start your engines: Cape Town to feel the need for e-speed

The (car number 71) ROKiT Venturi Racing during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – Puebla E-Prix Round 8 on 19 June 2021 in Puebla, Mexico. (Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images)

What is it about speed? It’s just such a thrill. Throughout history, human beings — and, if we are being honest, mainly those of the masculine proclivity — have pushed the limits of their capacity for speed, from the chariot races of yore to putting the pedal to the metal in the modern day.

Dis-Chem’s ‘no whites’ employment equity plan is irrational and unlawful

A Dis-Chem Pharmacy in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dis-Chem’s much publicised employment equity plan has raised the ire of many people. In this piece, Marthinus van Staden argues that it is difficult to conclude that the pharmaceutical giant’s planned prohibition on hiring white workers and linking of performance appraisal of management to achieving employment equity targets will pass judicial scrutiny.

New UK premier may be decided on Monday after Tories set contest rules

Contenders will need the backing of 100 Tory legislators just to get on the ballot. There are 357 Conservative MPs, so a maximum of three of them will be able to run.

DM

Gallery

