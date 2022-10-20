X

Chiefs clash with AmaZulu, while Pirates look for a way...

Sport

FOOTBALL

Inconsistent Chiefs clash with AmaZulu, while Pirates look for a way past Sundowns in MTN8 semis

Zakhele Lepasa of Orlando Pirates and Rushine De Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 semi final, 1st leg match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on 1 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
20 Oct 2022
0

Eight was halved to four. Now four will be trimmed to two in the MTN8 competition. Orlando Pirates are trying to manoeuvre past the powerful Mamelodi Sundowns, while Kaizer Chiefs seek a final spot in a clash against AmaZulu.

Though both the MTN8 semifinal first legs ended in stalemates, neither was devoid of excitement and intrigue. 

With a place in the final at stake, the stakes are even higher in the second legs.

Kaizer Chiefs, who drew 0-0 against AmaZulu in Johannesburg, travel to KwaZulu-Natal to tackle Usuthu at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Before that clash on Sunday, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns butt heads again — with the Tshwane giant being the home team this time, despite the match being contested at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Struggle for consistency

mtn8 chiefs amazulu
Gabadinho Mhango of AmaZulu FC and Njabulo Blom of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 semifinal, first-leg match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on 2 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Since Usuthu and Amakhosi cancelled each other out in the first leg almost a month ago, AmaZulu have played three matches, drawing two and losing one.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have been involved in four fixtures since that draw at the FNB Stadium. From those, the Soweto side has two wins, a draw and a solitary defeat. 

mtn8 chiefs zwane
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

For Amakhosi, coach Arthur Zwane is once again under immense pressure from the largest football support base in the country. That scrutiny resulted in the team being subjected to boos from their supporters following their most recent clash against TS Galaxy. The tie ended 2-2.

“The booing of players? Look, unfortunately, we have supporters who are very passionate. Who want to win. They want to brag as well about the club,” Zwane told journalists.

“The boys are doing their utmost best but unfortunately the results are not forthcoming. It’s one of those things where the boys need to be strong because they played very well.”

With Chiefs managing to remain undefeated in seven competitive games dating back to the end of August, before losing to Chippa United in mid-October, there were rumblings of hope that Zwane might finally bring back the glory days to Naturena. The team is navigating through a seven-year trophy drought.

Of course, there were red flags even during that promising run. Four of the matches that Amakhosi went undefeated in ended with a draw.

Similarly to other football leagues globally, the hierarchy of the Premier Soccer League is looking to squeeze in as many games as possible before the 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Qatar next month.

mtn8 chiefs fans
Kaizer Chiefs fans during the MTN8 semifinal, first-leg match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on 2 October 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

That has meant that matches have come at a frequent rate for clubs and they have had to shuffle their decks regularly to ensure that players remain fresh and injury-free.

“The games, as much as they’re coming, it’s about how we’re managing players. [We have] to make sure that they use their rest time efficiently. They need their bodies to go out and perform,” Zwane said.

“[Nonetheless], we have to make sure that on Sunday we go to the final. There is no doubt about it; no two ways about it.”

Zwane was part of three squads that lifted the Top Eight trophy at Naturena during his playing days. He was with the club when they claimed the trophy in 2001, 2006 and 2008.

Downs vs Pirates

Following their exhilarating 0-0 draw three weeks ago, Sundowns and Pirates square off once more.

Before this most recent battle, Sundowns had enjoyed bragging rights in recent clashes across all competitions. They had won the past five — dating back to January 2021 — scoring 14 goals in the process and conceding only two.

fans
Fans at the MTN8 semifinal, first-leg match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 1 October 2022. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

In that context, a draw was an exceptional result for the Soweto-based club. With the away goals rule applicable in these particular fixtures, the Buccaneers know they merely need to draw in order to scale this penultimate hurdle.

The Buccaneers are coming off a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in their last DStv Premiership match, while Masandawana recorded an aggregate win of 15-1 against Seychelles side La Passe in the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

They followed that with a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Premiership. These results were achieved without the contribution of Sundowns’ most lethal goal threat — Peter Shalulile.

According to the Masandawana coaching staff, the injured Namibian forward may or may not feature against the Buccaneers.

“He might come in as a big surprise for this match. It’s very difficult to say whether he’s in or out because the specialists have to give a call in that space. His condition is still okay physically. So, we have to wait and see what comes out from the specialists,” said Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Either Pirates or Sundowns will be the first team to step into the final. Their match takes place on Saturday, 22 October. Chiefs and AmaZulu tussle on Sunday. Both matches kick off at 3.30pm. DM

