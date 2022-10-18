X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Photo Essay: Horse racing in the picture

Our Burning Planet

PHOTO ESSAY

South African horse racing in the picture

In some areas such as Atlantis in the Cape, horses are ridden on tar for money with their riders allegedly on tik. There are reports of them being ridden literally to death. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
By Don Pinnock
18 Oct 2022
0

The ancestors of the horses we see today originated on the Asian Steppe, and were probably captured and ridden about 3,000 years ago. As transport in peace and war, they utterly changed human civilisation. No longer a necessity, they’re now mainly used for sport and leisure. Our Burning Planet took a four-part deep dive into horse racing in South Africa and where unwanted horses end up. These are the pictures.

Read Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

Horse transport laid the foundation of human civilisation, but today their role is peripheral and mostly confined to sport and leisure. Thoroughbreds are extraordinarily fast, reaching over 60 kilometres an hour in six strides taking just 2.5 seconds, which beats a Ferrari. In South Africa, however, Thoroughbred racing is shrinking and becoming less profitable, with declining breeders, jockeys and even race tracks. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Beyond formal racing is a less regulated semi- and informal racing world generally not known about by the public. It goes under various names: community, street and bush racing, and is often flagged by the National Society for the Protection of Animals as cruel and a welfare concern. Increasingly as the economy shrinks, Thoroughbreds are finding their way into these races. Retiring a racehorse requires a stud report, death report or second career report. But horses can easily disappear off the system. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Traditional racing is largely unregulated with all the attendant welfare problems. Without proper controls and ridden unshod on fields, stony ground, dirt roads or even tar, terrible injuries can occur. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Horse transport in Mamre is widespread and accepted as normal, in a way unique in South Africa. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Race-winning Thoroughbreds are worth a fortune and given expensive five-star treatment. But when their race days are over, what happens then? (Photo: Don Pinnock)
When Thoroughbreds are no longer useful as race winners, they’re either euthanised or sold to stables for eventing or general riding. As speedsters born to run, they can be difficult to calm down. But a good Thoroughbred and a loving owner make for a winning team. Rehomed and cared for, you couldn’t find a finer horse. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Semi-formal races like this one in the Eastern Cape can draw large crowds and betting is brisk. Another example is the Bray July in the small town of that name on the South Africa/Botswana border where thousands flock there to cheer and bet on horses. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Road racing in Mamre in the Western Cape takes place a few times a year. Youngsters riding bareback down a public road compete for a cup and prizes such as horse tack and food. But what we found was not what we expected. The small village has a large number of horses, many wild on community land. Those owned are well cared for and are often used as personal transport. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Road racing in Mamre seems more about the skill of staying on a horse at full gallop without saddle or stirrups. The young riders are extremely accomplished riders. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
In Mamre owning a horse is a status symbol. In this poor community, few young people can afford cars or motorbikes. But the local bosperde are tough and can live off the commonage so are affordable. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Once the main form or transport for hundreds of years, work horses are now on the margins of society. (Photo: The Cart Horse Protection Association)
The main audiences for horse racing are not in the stands, but on screens broadcast by betting shops throughout the world. It’s not the breeders who make the money, but touts and bookies. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Running on rough tracks with little control, damage to horses is not uncommon. (Photo: Don Pinnock)
Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted