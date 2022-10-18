X

[%% img-description %%]
Rhino poachers escape through window at Makhanda prison

Maverick Citizen

JAILBREAK

Seven men, including five rhino poachers, escape through Makhanda prison window

The police are looking for these five men who have been convicted of rhino poaching and have escaped from a prison in Makhanda. Left top, Nhamo Muyambo. Left, bottom, Abraham Moyane. Middle, Simba Masinge. Right top, Trymore Chauke. Right bottom, Francis Chitho has been rearrested after he was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck in Springfontein near Bloemfontein. (Photos: SAPS)
By Estelle Ellis
18 Oct 2022
0

Five men convicted of rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape were among seven escapees from the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda on Tuesday.

When the police went to investigate why a light was on in one of the cells at the Waainek Correctional Facility in Makhanda on Tuesday, they found an open window and seven missing prisoners — six Zimbabweans and one South African. 

Five had been convicted for a string of attacks on game farms around the province where rhinos were killed and dehorned.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli confirmed the escapes.

At 5pm on Tuesday, one of the men, Francis Chitayo, the alleged poaching syndicate mastermind, was rearrested after he was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck in Springfontein near Bloemfontein.

prison escape
The police are also looking for these two suspects, Luvuyo September (left) who is wanted for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery and Bennet Kwarrie (right), a Zimbabwean national, who was detained for housebreaking and theft, and attempted murder. (Photos: SAPS)

Nkohli said that on Tuesday morning an officer saw that the light was on in the prison cell where the men were being held, pending their sentencing in November. 

“It was then discovered that seven prisoners had escaped through the window. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has implemented a 72-hour activation plan following the incident.

The South African among the escapees, Luvuyo September, had been detained on charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery. The other escapee, who was not part of the poaching ring, was Bennet Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, detained for housebreaking and theft, and attempted murder.

The other five were convicted by Judge Gerald Bloem less than a month ago in the Makhanda High Court of rhino poaching and the illegal possession of heavy-calibre firearms and ammunition. They are Simba Masinga, Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitiyo.

The men were arrested on 31 July 2018. The arresting officers confiscated two axes, rolls of black plastic refuse bags, knives, overalls and shoes in backpacks, 10 cellphones and R12,350.00 in cash as well as a hunting rifle that was later ballistically linked to several poaching incidents.

The men were linked to poaching incidents at the Great Fish Reserve on the road between Makhanda and Fort Beaufort on 16 March 2016 where two rhinos were killed, but only one was dehorned. A month later, another three rhinos were killed and dehorned at the Great Fish Reserve.

The court found that the men struck again at Kleindoringberg Game Farm between Cradock and Middelburg on 15 and 16 July 2017.  They dehorned a rhino and left an axe behind.

The next incident the men were linked to occurred in December 2017 at the Lourens de Lange Nature Reserve, situated between Queenstown and Aliwal North, when a heavily pregnant rhino cow was killed with a bullet fired from a .375 calibre rifle and dehorned.

Another two rhinos were killed and dehorned at Kleindoringberg Game Farm on 24 and 25 February 2018. The men were also linked to the death of a rhino at Thorndale Farm between 7 and 9 June 2018. The dehorned carcass was discovered between 10 and 14 days later.

The court also found that the men killed Bella, a rhino cow at the Kragga Kamma Game Park in Gqeberha, in June 2018. Bella had already been dehorned as a precautionary measure. The men hacked off what remained of her stump.

A few days later, the court found, the men killed a rhino cow and her calf at the Shamwari Game Reserve. Both were dehorned.

‘Tragedy beyond comprehension’

Dr William Fowlds, a wildlife veterinarian and rhino conservation activist, said: “So much dedicated effort went into their arrest and subsequent trial process by a very commendable group of investigators and prosecutors, and for this to unravel in this embarrassing way is a tragedy beyond comprehension.

“Who would have thought that the blood of rhino that will die at the hands of these escapees will also be dripping from the doorposts of our prisons? One can only hope that they are apprehended again in time to avoid a double tragedy.”

Police spokesman Nkohli said: “Police are warning the community that these prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached — instead, police must be contacted. We are also urging communities not to protect these criminals as they will be committing an offence if found to be aiding and abetting them.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escaped prisoners is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Glen Peter, at 082 301 9427, or Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. DM/MC

