Wayne Parnell (centre) of South Africa celebrates with team mates after getting the wicket of Finn Allen of New Zealand during the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up cricket match at Allan Border Field, in Brisbane, Australia, 17 October, 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Darren England)

Yes, it was a warm-up match for the T20 World Cup in Brisbane, but a crushing nine-wicket victory over a quality New Zealand side was certainly a huge boost for the Proteas.

Had they won, or lost, off the last ball of an over, there might have been a tendency to shrug and say, ‘well, that’s T20 cricket.’ But bowling the Black Caps out of 98 and then knocking off the runs in 11.2 overs with only one wicket down, was a statement of intent.

Taking 10 wickets in a T20I is a rare occurrence, but it was the way the Proteas approached bowling that raised an eyebrow — in a good way.

Captain on the day Keshav Maharaj opened with the left-arm seamers Wayne Parnell and Marco Jansen, a late call-up for the injured Dwaine Pretorius, and the pair delivered.

Parnell trapped Finn Allen LBW with the third ball of the innings and then snared the big wicket of Kane Williamson, bowling him in his next over.

New Zealand offered some resistance with Martin Guptill and Glen Phillips putting on 42 for the third wicket before Maharaj turned to the struggling Tabraiz Shamsi.

The former world’s best T20 bowler was out of sorts on the recent India tour but found his groove, taking two for six in two overs, which included breaking the stubborn partnership.

On the recent India tour, Shamsi took just two wickets in six matches in India, going for 10.54 runs per over. To cap it off he fell ill and missed the final ODI.

New Zealand never recovered from Shamsi’s breakthrough as Maharaj himself cashed in with three for 17 while Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram picking up the other wickets.

If there was one concern, it is that fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje failed to take a wicket in a combined four overs while also conceding 36 runs.

The run chase was a breeze with the resurgent Rilee Rossouw cracking 54 off 32 balls and Reeza Hendricks again looking sharp with 27 off 24 balls. Hendricks’ excellent white-ball form is certainly creating a selection headache with the out-of-sorts Temba Bavuma missing this match.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Bavuma, who scored 11 runs in four innings in India, is set to play in the Proteas’ final warm-up match against Bangladesh on 19 October. If the skipper doesn’t hit some form then, he might miss the Proteas’ opening game of the tournament against a qualifier on 24 October.

“I’m sure in the next game we will probably see him (Bavuma). That is up to the medical team, but I think he’s building up nicely to the World Cup,” Maharaj said.

“Rilee has been in spectacular form and he makes things look easier than they are. “All round it was a very disciplined performance from the boys.”

Welcome good news

After a long tour to India, during which the Proteas lost the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 to leave their automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in jeopardy, and the T20 series 2-1, they needed some good news.

The T20 loss in India was the Proteas’ first defeat in six series in this format. So, to come to more familiar conditions in Australia and find some good form against a New Zealand side which is always a threat, was an impressive bounce back. And a confidence boost.

“India was a severely long tour for us from a mental point of view and coming back from two series losses, it was important that we try and create some momentum in these warm-up games,” Maharaj said after the match.

“Warm-up games can be monotonous and lose their intensity, but the guys were very professional on the field.”

Regarding Shamsi’s positive contribution Maharaj was pleased. He also suggested that despite Australia’s faster, bouncier pitches, that spin bowling would play a part.

“We know he (Shamsi) is a world-class performer and everyone goes through various transitions throughout their career. It’s good to see Shammo back to his best,” Maharaj said. “He will have a big hand (to play) in this World Cup.”

Last year the Proteas missed out on the semi-finals on net run rate to eventual winners Australia. They won four matches and lost one but failed to advance. It was a bitter way to go out.

But if South Africa can back up the New Zealand performance with another strong display against Bangladesh in their final warm-up, recent events in India will be long forgotten. DM