X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Albert Nolan articulated a theology for people of faith...

South Africa

TRIBUTE

Albert Nolan articulated a theology for our place and time for people of faith in the Struggle

Renowned anti-apartheid theologian, Father Albert Nolan, has died at the age of 88. (Photo: Fr Mike Deeb)
By Michael Lapsley
18 Oct 2022
0

Father Albert Nolan was a key figure in the Struggle to liberate South Africa, playing a central role in organisations such as the Young Christian Students and the Institute for Contextual Theology.

On Monday I learnt with deep sadness that the great Dominican Friar, Fr Albert Nolan, OP passed away in the early hours of the morning.

We first met in 1976 when Fr Albert was the National Chaplain of Catholic students and I was the National Chaplain of Anglican Students. Although we did not often meet, we were good friends and shared much in common.

Much will still be spoken and written about the contribution Albert made. None of us individually knows the scale of what he did and the many thousands of people whom he influenced and inspired and for whom he was a role model.

Fr Albert was a key figure in the Struggle to liberate South Africa, playing a central role in organisations such as the Young Christian Students (YCS) and the Institute for Contextual Theology (ICT), later becoming the editor of Challenge magazine which championed the relationship between faith and justice.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Internationally, Fr Albert was most well-known for his seminal work, Jesus Before Christianity, which was translated into many languages. It continues to be celebrated as an important contribution to a theology of liberation. Just a couple of weeks ago, the publisher of Orbis Books in New York told me that they are republishing Jesus Before Christianity as a classic.

For those of us involved in the Struggle as people of faith, God in South Africa articulated a theology for our place and time.

Fr Albert was intimately involved in writing the Kairos Document published in 1985. It laid bare the three trends of state theology, church theology, and prophetic theology to help us make sense of the Church as a site of struggle and provide hope and inspiration as we struggled to end apartheid and create a new society.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Father Albert Nolan – priest, anti-apartheid activist, author and renowned theologian

My own religious congregation, the Society of the Sacred Mission, was privileged some years back to have a retreat with and be inspired by Fr Albert, which included the substance of what appeared in his later work, Jesus Today.

Astonishingly many years ago, Fr Albert was elected head of the Dominican Order, known as the Master, and declined. He argued that it was more important for him to remain in South Africa at the time. Rumour has it that he was the first person to decline such an election since the Order was founded in the 13th century. Be that as it may, there can be no doubt about the depth of his commitment to the people of South Africa.

Rest well, good and faithful servant, your battle is over. DM

Fr Michael Lapsley SSM is President of the Healing of Memories Global Network.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted