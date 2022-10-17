From left: Stephen Mokoka of South Africa wins the Men's 42.2km Elite race during the 2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon at Green Point Athletics Stadium on 16 October 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images) | Meseret Dinke Meleka of Ethiopia wins the Elite Women's 42.2km race. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images) | Aaron Pike of the USA wins the Wheelchair Men's 42.2km race. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images)

This past weekend’s Cape Town Marathon was deemed “a great success” by race director Renée Jordaan in its first year as an Abbott World Marathon Major candidate. On the road, reigning champion Stephen Mokoka made it two in two after a spectacular 2:09:58 race.

It was the Cape Town Marathon’s first year in its three-year audition to be considered a World Marathon Major (WMM) and placed along with Boston, London, New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Berlin as the planet’s elite marathons.

The specifics of the candidate process are not shared publicly, but they are strict criteria that cover every aspect of the race and are assessed over a three-year period.

In order to become a WMM, there needs to be the highest level of quality and organisation throughout the candidacy period.

“The city’s support was outstanding, with virtually every service department fully mobilised to help runners successfully navigate the course,” said Jordaan.

“We also thank residents for their patience while the roads were closed, and for their enthusiastic support. Many of our runners have commented on the fantastic roadside support and said it felt like a true Cape Town party.”

Cape Town is vying to become the seventh WMM and thus made a few changes this year from previous editions of the marathon, including tweaks to the route — which includes running through tourist destinations such as District Six — and including a wheelchair section to the race.

The men’s wheelchair race was dominated by American Aaron Pike. After breaking away from the rest of the pack with South Africa’s Ernst van Dyk, the American pulled clear to win in 1:40:15, just under four minutes clear of Van Dyk, who came home in 1:44:02.

“I wasn’t expecting this to be so tough — it’s right up there with the New York Marathon — but it’s got technical sections, climbs, downs, fast flats, a bit of everything,” said Pike.

“But that climb [at District Six] was a bear. That was the steepest climb in all the majors. It wasn’t long but it was brutal, and I had to rest my arms after that.”

Having helped design the course and organise the wheelchair race, Van Dyk echoed Pike’s comments.

“We have the ability to host fantastic events here in Cape Town, so why not a majors race? We can make this a showcase event for the Abbott World Marathon Majors,” said Van Dyk.

“My personal highlight was seeing a photograph of Aaron and I going over the highway, and in the background is a building with a mural of Madiba and Archbishop Tutu. That will stay with me forever.”

Mokoka goes back-to-back

In the elite race, the leading men ran conservatively in the first half of the race, passing halfway in 1:05:36, with Mokoka biding his time near the front of the lead pack until the 32km mark.

He then made his move and steadily increased his lead over the last 10km — he was 21 seconds clear of second-placed Derseh Kindie Kassie from Ethiopia at 35km, and just over a minute clear at 40km.

“This was a tough, tough course. Normally, at 25km you start enjoying a marathon, but at 28km today we climbed that hill in District Six and it got really hard for a while. But overall, I really enjoyed the race,” said Mokoka.

“I really hope this race does become an Abbott World Marathon Majors race, and I hope that the government, corporates and runners all get involved to make it happen.”

The Olympian and multiple SA champion winner set a 50km world record earlier this year in Gqeberha — that mark was broken just a few weeks before the Cape Town Marathon.

“I am delighted to win in Cape Town for a third time. I have won races overseas, too, but this is still special. Records are meant to be broken, but titles stay forever, and this win means more to me than just running a fast time. It’s also about the memories of our runs,” Mokoka added.

Meseret Dinke Meleka sets record

In the women’s elite marathon section, Ethiopian Meseret Dinke Meleka had the tag of favourite weighing on her shoulders.

But she was more than capable of carrying it all the way to the finish line when her quick strides led her to a first-place finish of 2:24:02, breaking the 2:25:44 record set in 2021 by Lydia Simiyu.

Meleka broke from the leading group 30km into the race with a two-minute gap between herself and second place and never looked back.

Her winning margin was three minutes and 54 seconds.

“I enjoyed the race thoroughly, but unfortunately I had to do it by myself. When you run by yourself it is so difficult to control your pacing, but I managed,” said Meleka.

“I am partially fulfilled, because I was planning to do even better. If everything had been perfect, I had hoped to run a 2:20 or 2:21. The course was a little tougher than other international races, but I was running within myself and felt confident that I could keep a consistent pace till the end.” DM