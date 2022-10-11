Mthandazo Gatya with John Legend after their performance of 'Nervous'. (Photo: Twitter @Musa___Khawula)

South African singer Mthandazo Gatya has told DM168 of his amazement at being invited to perform with US star John Legend – and how the title of the song they sang together, Nervous, captured his feelings on stage perfectly.

Gatya shot to fame after Legend spotted his isiZulu version of the song on social media and invited him to perform it with him on two nights at a private function at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

During the performance, for which he had to buy a suit, “I was literally nervous. I was shaking – I don’t know how I managed to remain on my feet”.

“It was a totally overwhelming experience. When I spoke to him, I couldn’t even hear myself. I couldn’t hear what I was saying,” said Gatya, who had uploaded his version after Legend posted an open verse challenge for the song on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mthandazo Gatya (@mthandazogatya)

The dream opportunity also came shortly after a personal tragedy – the death of his mother.

Asked what had made him perform the song in isiZulu, Gatya said he was inspired by his background as an African.

“I’m an African, and it’s important for me to represent Africa the best I can. I invoked who I am, an African, because that way I know how to perform at my best as opposed to me trying to sound a lot like John Legend,” he said.

“I also didn’t want the song to sound like anything John had heard before, so I gave it my all.”

Being a huge Legend fan had helped him to handle the performance.

“In most of my auditions, I play John Legend songs so I easily connect with his craft. That’s why when I heard the song Nervous, ideas just flooded my head. This is why that morning I had to rush to the studio because I felt the song burning inside me.”

It all started at midnight

After Legend had shown an interest in his version of Nervous, the call “came at midnight through my manager”.

“I was just told I needed to be at Sun Arena before 10am.”

Gatya said he was told only that there would be a client briefing at the venue. “They told my manager to cancel all my commitments for the day, and that it was important for my career. When I arrived in Pretoria, they asked if I had any idea why I was there. I said no.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Orville Peck – the Promises of a Bez Valley Desperado”

“They told me JL is here and he is keen on performing the song with you.”

Now, after Legend posted the video on TikTok and Instagram, bookings have been rolling, he added.

Brushes with stardom

This is not Gatya’s first taste of going viral.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

His song Senzeni (“what have we done”), recorded during hard lockdown in 2020, went double platinum, “did not have the same traction as the Legend song”.

“It could not launch me as an artist because I could not go out to promote the song because of the Covid-19 restrictions across the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mthandazo Gatya (@mthandazogatya)

On top of that, many people had not realised the song was his. They “couldn’t put a face to the song”.

“Some people thought it was sung by Nomcebo Zikode, some thought it was by Nokwazi,” he said.

Nervous is not his first “viral duet” either. “There is another one I did with a popular American rapper called Dax.”

Music and taxis

Gatya’s musical journey began as a boy in Grasmere, south of Johannesburg, where his brother plays keyboard in church. Gatya is also learning the piano.

His love of music developed while hanging around with his brothers, who were taxi drivers. In that environment he began to understand maskandi music.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Barney Rachabane: South Africa’s little giant who took an epic jazz journey”

“I would wash their taxis and on weekends would drive around a bit when they were not too busy. When they knocked off I would spend time with them. That is when my love for maskandi grew and that’s how the love for music developed,” Gatya said.

Another big musical influence was the late Jabu Khanyile, who led the band Bayete. “I am as huge a Jabu Khanyile fan.”

What’s next?

“I have an EP out and I’m looking to promote it. I’m looking to tour the country. I am also looking at promoting my music outside the country because I have also drawn attention outside of South Africa’s borders,” Gatya said. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.