Archive photo: University of Cape Town new vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng during an interview on May 26, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Phakeng says her new position comes with more the usual pressures. If she fails, it won’t only be about her, but all black women, and all black people. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

A call is being made to the University of Cape Town (UCT) council to use an upcoming meeting as “an opportunity” to calm ongoing leadership troubles at the university.

In a statement, three former presidents of the UCT Convocation appealed to university leadership to “avoid the temptation of defensiveness and sweeping challenges under rugs at the cost of finding solutions” — in reference to reports of governance instability.

The three are Barney Pityana, Lorna Houston and Eddy Maloka.

The former presidents of the UCT Convocations met at the weekend to discuss various reports about turbulence at the institution.

The three met on Sunday 9 October within their capacities as UCT alumni, “out of concern and due to their commitment to UCT as their “Alma Mater”.

Pityana, who holds a PhD in religious studies from the university, became president of the UCT Convocation in 2015. He is the current chairperson of the troubled National Lotteries Commission.

Health activist Houston was president of the Convocation between 2017 and 2018.

Maloka, a former special advisor to ministers and premiers, resigned in 2021 following the appointment of a white professor to act in the capacity of executive head of transformation following the sudden departure of Professor Loretta Feris, as reported in Davis’s article in DM and earlier by News24.

The group commended reports that the chair of the UCT council Babalwa Ngonyama “has heeded calls for an independent investigation led by a retired judge,” following publication of a dissenting statement by 13 members of the council on Friday, 7 October, distancing themselves from an ‘irregular’ and ‘flawed’ process at a special meeting where a motion into an independent probe by a retired judge was blocked.”

“This is a step in the right direction towards creating a conducive environment and restoring public confidence in Council,” said the group of former presidents of council.

“Our point of entry is and should be the protection of brand UCT and its reputation, as well as issues of good governance and academic freedom on campus,” said the group and added: “the women-led executive at UCT has been an inspiration to many young women in our country — it is very disconcerting to hear that some people have resigned and signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs)”.

In addition for the group calling for UCT to avoid the temptation of defensiveness and sweeping challenges under the rug — at the cost of finding solution, the group also called for:

Council to use the meeting that the Chairperson is convening as an opportunity to calm down the situation, forge unity within Council and across the UCT community, sincerely seek a lasting solution, and launch a genuine and inclusive healing process.

UCT leadership to consider sharing with the University community the commissioned report by retired Justice of the Constitutional Court Froneman, with Kgomotso Moroka SC, on governance at UCT.

“We commit ourselves as members of UCT alumni community and former presidents of the Convocation, to offer our support to find collective solutions, and help build the university for the future,” said the group in a statement.

Governance challenges within the university’s senior leadership have been under scrutiny, coming to a head following an investigative report by Daily Maverick outlining concerns raised over governance instability.

News24 reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande had asked UCT for a formal report to “fully appreciate what is currently taking place at the university”.

On Monday, the DA in Parliament has said it had written to the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa to ask that Phakeng and chair of the council Babalwa Ngonyama appear before Parliament to account for these issues that have been made public.

DA spokesperson (Shadow Minister) Chantel King described the fallout as a “governance crisis” and added: “we hope the portfolio committee chair regards this meeting as very crucial and urgently makes contact with the university to send through a report with documentary evidence on this matter”. DM

Disclosure: In the interests of transparency, Daily Maverick here lists staff members and paid contributors with links to UCT. None of the people listed below was quoted in, or used as sources for, the investigation:

Maverick Citizen Editor Mark Heywood is an adjunct professor at UCT’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance.

Maverick Citizen Managing Editor Anso Thom’s life partner Gerda Kruger is Executive Director at the UCT Department of Communication and Marketing.

Daily Maverick paid contributor Pierre de Vos is the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at UCT.

Daily Maverick day editor Janet Heard’s sister Vicki Heard is the operations manager for the Centre for Higher Education Development at UCT.

Daily Maverick general manager: Reader revenue & books Fran Beighton’s father-in-law is Emeritus Professor of Human Genetics Peter Beighton.