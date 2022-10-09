CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: Aphiwe Ngwevu of the Springbok Women scores a try during the Rugby Africa Women's Cup 2022 match against Namibia Women at City Park on 23 June, 2022 in Cape Town. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Hard-running Springbok women rugby inside centre Aphiwe Ngwevu has been in irrepressible form in 2022. In her last three Test matches, against Japan and Spain (who were ranked higher than the Springbok women at the time), Ngwevu made 40 ball carries, three line breaks, two offloads, completed 17 of 20 tackles and beat 12 defenders.

Ngwevu’s explosive power running and top form mean she is Bok head coach Stanley Raubenheimer’s first choice for the No 12 jersey for the Rugby World Cup (RWC), which started in New Zealand on 8 October.

However, a year ago things looked very different for the 24-year-old.

An unplanned pregnancy at the start of last year threatened to cost Ngwevu the opportunity to run out for her country at the RWC – which was planned for 2021 but postponed by a year because of Covid.

“The World Cup was always in my mind. But my pregnancy was going to cost me a spot. I prayed the tournament might be postponed and, when it was, I believed that it was my destiny,” said Ngwevu.

“I decided, this is going to be the tournament where I show the world what I am capable of.”

With the birth of her son Luphiwe, fitness fell by the wayside. Raubenheimer warned Ngwevu that her conditioning was not up to standard and that if she did not do something about it, she would not be going to New Zealand.

“When I came back to play last year, I was not quite where I needed to be, due to giving birth. I was still carrying weight, but I was included in the squad that played against Kenya. Coach Stanley was very straight with me afterwards. He told me I needed to drop at least 10kg before he would consider me again, and that I was not going to be picked for the November tour to Europe.”

Raubenheimer showed Ngwevu tough love by omitting her from the Bok November tour of Europe last year, where they faced France, Wales and the Barbarians.

Ngwevu was stung. It was the first time in her career she had been dropped.

The comeback

“It did hurt, but the coach was right. I decided, ‘Let me show him.’ So I started training harder. I changed my diet, I started running twice a day,” said Ngwevu.

“Luckily for me, the national players have a gym contract with Virgin Active and that proved vital for me, as I had that access and I could use that to get fit.”

Winter Rose, the men’s club in her home town of Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape, also helped with her preparation.

“I was training with them; I was training with the boys and that made me stronger as well,” Ngwevu recalled.

“The fitness came back, the weight dropped. When I was called back into camp this year, I was ready to prove I wanted to play for my country again, that I wanted to be the best player.

“I had to; I have a son to look after. If I play well, he eats well.”

The first camp, in January, was a fitness camp. Ngwevu’s real test was about to arrive, with no rugby ball or tryline in sight.

“I was really scared, I am not going to lie. I was not sure how I would cope, but I passed everything. Coach Stan was very happy for me,” she said.

“And when we played against the boys (Cape Peninsula University of Technology U20s), I was not scared, because of me playing with Winter Rose. That was great for my confidence.”

The young mother

There would be other sacrifices though, ones other players in the RWC squad do not have to make.

Regular camps, a trip to Japan and now a month or more in New Zealand for the RWC sounds ideal for a young sportsperson in a national team set-up; for a mother of a young boy, not so much.

“I think of him all the time, I miss him a lot. Luckily I can video-call him and, though he does not speak properly yet, I can communicate with him. That makes me feel a lot better. Ultimately, I am doing it for him. My future is his future, and his future is my future,” she said.

The attention she is attracting from around the globe is another first for the young mother. In Japan, numerous questions were posed to Ngwevu about her career plans and potentially moving abroad.

“Even one of the Spain players came to me and said they watched the Japan Tests and that she was a fan of my game. I am surprised about that, but I am also very proud of myself for getting to this point where I can be recognised for my rugby abilities.”

Those abilities will be on full display during the RWC when the Springbok women take on Fiji and England – having already played against France early on Saturday morning – in Pool C.

“I would not say ‘no’ for an overseas offer, it is something I want to experience in my career, to play abroad and experience the different cultures and outlooks to rugby,” said Ngwevu.

“I am not sure about the timing of that or when it will happen but, whenever it is, I am taking my boy with me. That will be the first thing in the contract.”

But for now, playing in a Rugby World Cup is the ultimate dream.

“For this World Cup, I just want to make my mark. After this tournament, I want people to talk about me.” DM

The Springbok women lost 40-5 to France on 8 October.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.